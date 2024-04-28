Jennifer Hudson's gleaming figure-hugging gown leaves fans absolutely stunned

Jennifer Hudson is feeling sparkly and bejeweled, giving her fans a look at her latest fashion choice for a special performance, and it's certainly dazzling.

The singer and talk show host, 42, performed at The Surf Club Restaurant at the Four Seasons resort in Miami over the weekend, and took to the stage in a spectacular fit.

Jennifer wore a beautiful floor-length gown that fit her like a glove, covered in mirrored paillettes and boasting a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a blinding sheen.

She wore the Perri Embellished Dress from Retrofête with a bodycon silhouette in the color champagne dust, and in the bright camera light, it definitely was enough to shine.

Jennifer also included some behind-the-scenes snaps while preparing for the performance, which saw her dressed more casually in a sweatshirt while going over music sheets and arrangements with her pianist.

"'We are all stars but we must learn how to shine.' – Marilyn Monroe," she captioned her photos, and fans quickly fell in love, with most leaving flame emojis.

They left enthusiastic comments like: "Well you is shinin'. You look stunning!" and: "I thought I couldn't love you anymore until I saw this!! Yes to mama Marilyn Monroe," plus: "Jenny is so beautiful! Simply Gorgeous!"

It's certainly been an eventful week for Jennifer, who is coming off four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her eponymous talk show, with its second consecutive nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, competing against The View, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Tamron Hall, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She reacted to the news by opting to "flip the script" on one of her live shows and take the time to read out a dedication she'd prepared for the team behind The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has been a ratings success over its two season run (and was renewed for a third earlier this year). Watch the moment she did so below...

Previously, Jennifer took to social media to reflect on another big moment in her life – 20 years to the moment she had been eliminated from American Idol, placing seventh on its third season (and in the bottom two with eventual winner Fantasia Barrino) despite being a favorite all season long.

The elimination is still considered one of the most controversial in Idol history, leaving two season-long frontrunners in the bottom despite rave reviews for their performances that week and being the top two vote-getters the week prior.

© Getty Images "From Idol to EGOT baby!!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show."

She reflected on the day and how far she'd come since then, having become the youngest person in history to become an EGOT. "On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol!"

"But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby!!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show."

She continued: "Never give up on your dreams, yall! If I can do it, so can [you]! If it's not worth working hard for, it's not worth it at all! Remember nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!"

