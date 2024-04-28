Meryl Streep looks breathtaking to deliver tear-jerking speech at star-studded gala

Meryl Streep was amongst acting royalty at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala on Friday night, though nobody took the best dressed crown quite like herself.

The Hollywood icon, 74, joined the likes of Morgan Freeman, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana and Zac Efron at the glittering event, which saw Nicole Kidman honored with the gala's most prestigious award.

Meryl looked breathtaking in an ethereal, billowing gown from the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2023 collection.

© Getty Meryl Streep looked divine in a floral dress

Complete with a jewel neckline, long sheer sleeves and a romantic, pleated skirt, Meryl's $5.5k dress was emblazoned with an all-over floral print that bloomed across her elegant silhouette.

© Getty Meryl spoke onstage during the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award

Cinched at the waist and full in length, the Mamma Mia! star's royal blue dress paired perfectly with her glittering jeweled necklace and statement black glasses as she took to the stage to praise her The Hours co-star, Nicole Kidman.

Meryl's touching speech brought the Gone Girl actress to tears as she reflected on her acclaimed career and what motivated her exceptional acting.

"People call it bravery when an actress bares all and leaps off into the unknown and she dives deep into the darker parts of what it is to be a human being," said Meryl of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

"But I don’t think it’s bravery. I think it’s love. I think she just loves it."

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep shared a sweet moment at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman

Nicole looked equally exceptional on the night, proving her sartorial prowess in a breathtaking gold Balenciaga gown that perfectly encapsulated her statuesque beauty.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Honoree Nicole Kidman speaks onstage

Expressing her heartfelt emotions over her winning accolade, Nicole took to Instagram to share her gratitude. "Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing," she wrote, capturing the sentiment of the night.

© Jon Kopaloff Nicole Kidman celebrated with her husband, Keith Urban

Her post, accompanied by a photo of the stage, continued with a message of thanks and anticipation, "Thank you to all of you and to the @AmericanFilmInstitute for including me in this illustrious group of honorees - now let's have some fun!"