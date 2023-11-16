Ali Wentworth, 58, stuns in curve-hugging dress as she makes emotional revelation

Ali Wentworth has always been one of the most generous women on our screens, and the popular TV host proved this as she attended an awards dinner hosted by the Child Mind Institute during the week.

The organization, which was founded in 2009, is an independent nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. In a photo taken at the event, Ali looked absolutely magical alongside the group's founder, Harold Koplewicz, as she donned a curve-hugging black dress which a white pleated skirt.

The 58-year-old looked incredible in the beautiful outfit as she wore her blonde hair behind her and opted to go for a natural face of makeup for the evening.

In her caption, she penned: "I have supported @childmindinstitute for years because they transform the lives of children struggling with mental health and learning disorders. And our country is in a mental health crisis. We have to scaffold our younger generations."

© Patrick McMullan Ali looked incredible in her outfit

The star was immediately met with supportive comments as one mused: "You are a very smart lady with wonderful ideas!! Thank you for what you do!!!" and another added: "Much needed!!!!" and the Child Mind Institute penned: "Thanks you as always for being our biggest supporter! And happy wedding anniversary to you and George for Monday."

At the awards dinner, which honored the organization's Co-President and Head of Wealth Management Andy Saperstein, Ali was seen giving a speech as she stood at a plinth on the stage.

© Patrick McMullan Ali gave a speech during the event

The mom-of-two attended the event without her husband George Stephanopoulos, but the pair will no doubt be closer than ever as they continue to adapt to their life as empty nesters.

In a snap of the pair shared earlier in the month, Ali simply said: "Trying to put on a brave front. #emptynesters." Fans were sympathetic and shared their own empty nester stories in the comments, leaving responses like: "Life is never the same, but there are good things coming your way – parent weekends, holiday homecomings, new jobs, weddings, then grandchildren. Fun times ahead!!"

© Instagram Ali and George are getting used to being empty nesters

Another wrote: "It's tough. We found something to take our minds off of it. Pickleball!! Now our kids can rarely get a hold of us," while a third added: "It's so hard to give them their wings to fly," and a fourth commented: "Holiday Breaks are just around the corner."

After dropping Harper off at college in the fall, the actress shared a snap of herself and George walking away hand in hand, and emotionally wrote alongside it: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!

© Instagram The couple married in 2001

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

