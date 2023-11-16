Heidi Klum is a total goddess in gilded metal thigh-split dress

Heidi Klum has made rocking showstopping fits on the America's Got Talent's set a bit of a habit lately. Lucky for us this means endless style inspo from looks we just can't get enough of. The AGT judge, 50, arrived on the red carpet for America's Got Talent: Fantasy League wearing a gilded metal dress that made her look like a galactic goddess.

The supermodel wore a silver high-shine gown that featured a deep-thigh split and a one-shoulder detail. Ruched fabric swept around the bodice to create a waist-cinching silhouette and the plissé effect of the pleated fabric came down to the ground for a timeless look.

WATCH: Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum recruits acrobats for peacock costume

© Getty Heidi Klum arrived at Red Studios looking glorious

It was all in the accessories when Heidi chose to up the drama. Heidi opted for a pair of open-toe strappy heels which had the added detail of diamanté-encrusted flowers around the ankle and down the foot.

Heidi's hair and makeup were also characteristically glam. The mother-of-four styled her iconic fringed 70s haircut in a voluminous blowdry and her shimmery eyeshadow look complemented the look well.

© Getty Heidi's dress featured a daring thigh-split

The former Victoria's Secret Angel rocked a gorgeous hair transformation when she took to Instagram in a pinstripe bra and matching trousers. The look came just days after Heidi looked like a festive dream in a white tinsel dress that was entirely see-through up the entire side. She wore her hair in a voluminous do where her locks were swept away from her face.

© Getty Heidi rocked her iconic fringe

She also opted for a dramatic outfit at the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood last week. Heidi channeled a Gothic vibe with her sensational black tulle gown with dramatic shoulders. She was pictured with New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and her Property Brothers star partner Jonathan Scott.

© Getty Heidi rocked the dramatic black gown

A Black Swan look was on Heidi's agenda when she appeared on Jimmy Fallons' Tonight Show in October. The Making the Cut judge arrived wearing a feathered black mini skirt with a strapless plunging neckline. She paired the LBD with a pair of feathered black heels.

© Getty Heidi Klum was stunning in feathers

Her psychedelic bodycon dress was also one to note. The unusual combination of chocolate brown and bright blue in a cool retro print was one to remember, not to mention the khaki handbag she carried.

© Getty Heidi smiled for the cameras

Heidi's daughter Leni, 19, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, is Heidi's double and often catches our eye. The aspiring model arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder corset top with oversized organza sleeves in a nude check.

She paired the elegant top with an unusual red skirt which cinched at the waist with a frilled band and dropped to the ankle in a slim fit. Leni opted for a pair of suede pointed-toe heels. Her hair was styled in a chic low-bun with a middle part and a polished red lip tied the quirky skirt into the look.

© Getty Leni Klum looked gorgeous in her sheer corset and red maxi skirt

Leni previously attended an Intimmissimi event alongside her mother when the pair launched a line together. Whilst Heidi rocked a fuschia mini dress in a leopard print lace fabric with a pair of strappy heels, Leni opted for a vampire aesthetic by wearing a sheer black chiffon dress revealing lace black underwear.

DISCOVER: Heidi is also a mother to three other children from her past relationship with 'Kiss from a Rose' singer Seal. They share Henry, 18, Johan, 16, and Lou, 14.

