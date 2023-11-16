Anne Hathaway displays phenomenal physique in figure-hugging dress with a twist

Anne Hathaway's style renaissance is showing no signs of stopping as she pulled off another incredible look at a screening of her new movie, 'Eileen', in New York City on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old looked sensational in a sleeveless brown turtleneck dress that showcased her incredible physique thanks to its figure-hugging silhouette. For extra style points, Anne's dress boasted long fringe detailing that cascaded to the floor and showed a hint of her endlessly toned legs.

She teamed her ensemble with a pair of black, pointed-toe heels, and wore gold accessories. Her dark hair was worn down in tumbling waves, and she enhanced her killer smile with glossy lips.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress arrived at The Whitby wearing a stylish black coat with leather lapels but removed it to show off her outfit while posing for photographers outside of the venue.

Anne was joined at the screening by several of her co-stars in the upcoming psychological thriller, based on the book by author Ottessa Moshfegh, including Thomasin McKenzie, Marin Ireland, and director William Oldroyd.

'Eileen' – which also stars Shea Whigham and Owen Teague – has been described by Anne as "Carol meets Reservoir Dogs" and won huge praise when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The official synopsis reads: "In frigid 1960s Boston, Eileen (played by Thomasin McKenzie) shuffles between her father's dingy, emotionally haunted home and the prison where she works alongside colleagues who have ostracised her.

"When an intoxicating woman (Anne) joins the prison staff, Eileen is taken. Just when the possibility of a salvational friendship (or maybe more) takes hold and forms a singular glimmer in Eileen's darkness, her newfound confidant entangles her in a shocking crime that alters all."

Anne has an incredible catalog of work, but she admits that now she is in her forties, she is embracing tackling roles that challenge her. "I've always been really upfront about being an ambitious person," she said in a recent interview with Porter magazine.

"I have goals, I have dreams; they don't look much different than they did when I was [younger], but I'm still pursuing them."

She added: "When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face.

"The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn't mean we should have a ticker tape parade – someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix.'"

In the interview, Anne also touched upon her headline-hitting fashion choices, which have seen her top many 'Best Dressed' lists after she teamed up with her stylist, Erin Walsh, who Anne calls "one of my great loves".

She said: "I feel like I lived in a space for a really long time where I was so afraid of doing it wrong and so tightly connected to the idea of doing it right."

She added: "It makes not a damn bit of difference if you do it right or wrong. The point is, are you having a good time? Do you feel like yourself? And is it working with you?"

