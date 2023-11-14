Inside GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's jaw-dropping $16m property portfolio – photos

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth have both enjoyed hugely successful careers which has afforded them the luxury of some jaw-dropping real estate.

The GMA anchor, 62, and the Go Ask Ali podcaster, 58, own two homes. One is a 3,000-square-foot, pre-war apartment in Manhattan, New York City, and the other is a sprawling vacation home in The Hamptons.

Ali and George have been living at their home in the Big Apple since 2010 after relocating from Washington D.C. after George landed his role on Good Morning America, where he replaced Diane Sawyer.

Three years after their big move, the couple splashed out on a 4,800-square-foot home in The Hamptons – and both properties are now said to be worth a whopping $8 million each, according to The Sun.

Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Manhattan apartment

© Instagram The couple have a library wall in their Manhattan home

George and Ali enlisted the help of designer Michael S. Smith – who revamped the Oval Office for former President Barack Obama in 2010 – to overhaul their new abode.

"When I first brought Michael to see our new place, it had the sad visage of a lady stripped of all her makeup and jewelry," Ali told Architectural Digest in 2012.

© Instagram Their Upper East Side home features Bibikabad carpet in the living room

She added: "George and I offered no direction at all, happy to have Michael wave his traditionalist magic wand. Sure enough, he did the equivalent: pulled out his cell phone, called his office, and started executing a plan."

The couple's Upper East Side property boasts three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and it took Michael just six months to turn it into their new home.

© Instagram The couple's home boasts floor-to-ceiling windows

"When the apartment was done, the results left me in awe," Ali said. "The airlifted furniture lends European flair to the place, especially in the living room, where pieces are arranged on a Bibikabad carpet around a marble mantel.

"I still can't stop pawing the Venetian-plaster walls, which extend into the adjacent dining room, anchored by a Regency table and set of George III ladder-back chairs. And our master suite, with its hand-painted wallpaper and Italian neoclassical walnut bed, is exquisite."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's NYC apartment is a beautiful family home

She added: "It's rare that a person exceeds expectations, but Michael certainly did – creating an exceptionally warm, cultured, and beautiful home for my family."

Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Hamptons vacation home

© Google Maps George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Hamptons estate

The couple's Hamptons home certainly offers much more space than their city apartment and is a welcomed retreat for them and their daughters Harper, 18, and Elliott, 21, – who have both moved out of the family home to attend college – during the summer months.

The couple previously listed their property for $6.995 million back in February 2018, but decided to take it off the market soon after. The house boasts five bedrooms – one of which is a beautiful guest room with four custom built-in bunks – six-and-a-half-bathrooms and sits at the end of a private lane on nearly one and a half acres of land, according to the previous listing.

© Instagram Their Hamptons home features a landscaped backyard

There is also a media room, games room, a gym, and a basement that houses 1,000 bottles of wine! The home is also flooded with plenty of natural light thanks to tall windows and soaring coffered ceilings.

It also features a spacious kitchen with a center marble island, dual refrigerators and ovens, and a private library. The backyard, meanwhile, boasts a covered veranda accessible from several interior rooms, a large swimming pool, and a sunken tennis court.

© Instagram Their Hamptons home is a few minutes walk from the beach

What's more, the property is located within walking distance to the beach, making it the ideal getaway.

