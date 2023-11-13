George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth shares cryptic message after 'painful' time

We all need to take time out to breathe and regroup when life throws us challenging times - and Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth is no different. The comedienne shared a picture of her gazing at the scenic views of the Red Rock State Park in Sedona, Arizona and she captioned it simply: “Pause.”

Fans loved the peaceful view and were quick to tell Ali to soak up the moment. “We all deserve a pause. Enjoy yours Ali,” wrote one, along with a heart emoji. “How great is our God, painting beauty for us and giving us rest, wrote another.

WATCH: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' romantic love story

Ali, 58, has seemingly found solace in nature after a period of emotional adjustment for both herself and 62-year-old husband George. The pair have been open about their pain in finding themselves “empty nesters” now both of their children have left home.

The couple have been learning to cope alone after they dropped off 18-year-old Harper at college earlier this fall. In one recent update, the pair posted a photo to Instagram of themselves sitting side-by-side and staring stoically at the camera. She captioned the photo: "Trying to put on a brave front. #emptynesters".

Both the parents have been struggling with the fact that Harper and her 21-year-old sister Elliot have left the family home, and they’ve described the experience as “brutal”.

In an emotional post, Ali wrote: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying “she’s ready to launch”! But… I don’t think I’m ready! I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote- “the bed’s too big, the frying pan too wide”. I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it’s brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I’ll be under my covers."

Aside from taking comfort in nature, Ali has also turned to her pet pooch for comfort. Introducing her followers to family dog Cooper, she dubbed him her “emotional support dog”.

© Getty Images Ali and George are struggling to adjust now daughters Harper and Elliott have left home

Another sweet Instagram post showed Ali in a nostalgic mood, as she shared an old baby picture of the two girls and herself. The sweet snap showed her cradling a baby Harper while toddler Elliot clung to her shoulders.

It’s certainly been a trying time for Ali and her TV star husband. The pair are not only dealing with the absence of their two girls, but the recent passing of George’s mother at the age of 90 has no doubt also been tough to deal with.

© Instagram The couple shared this photo on Instagram and joked they were "putting on a united front" along with the hastag "emptynesters".

The pair definitely haven’t lost their sense of fun though, and Ali seized the chance to post something on Instagram she knew her girls would have to respond to. In the photo, she and actor Mariska Hargitay can be seen seen "sandwiching" The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. Ali captioned it: "I’m posting this to flip my daughters out! @therealmariskahargitay and I are sandwiching @ayoedebiri. My daughters are obsessed. This will force them to FaceTime me!!!!!"

Did she get a call? That remains to be seen. But she certainly got an enthusiastic response from her daughters. Elliott commented: "IM OBSESSED."

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been facing change together. Pictured here after dropping off Harper at college.

And Harper then replied: "I'm so jealous." Elliott then returned with another comment, addressing her sister: "freaking. out."

Well played, Ali!