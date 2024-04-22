Beyoncé stuns in tiny leather shorts in sweet family photos with Jay-Z

Despite being one of the most famous couples in the world, Beyoncé and Jay-Z manage to keep their relationship largely under wraps, so when Queen Bey shared a candid video of her and her husband, fans were understandably delighted.

Shot in a twinkling art installation, Bey and Jay put on an unexpected display of affection, kissing and snuggling up to one another in the sparkling lights as well as clinking their glasses of Champagne together.

As well as giving a rare insight into their relationship, Beyoncé also thrilled her followers with the country-inspired look she donned for the clip. Watch the video below to see her Cowboy Carter-inspired outfit.

WATCH: Beyoncé and Jay-Z share rare PDA

For the perfectly edited video, the 42-year-old singer wore tiny high-waisted lace-up leather shorts, paired with patent leather ankle boots and a white shirt, topped off with a black cowboy hat and Prada accessories.

She completed the look with a Matrix-worthy black leather trench coat, while Jay-Z went for a more casual look, with his now trademark beanie – though we’d love to see him in a Stetson one of these days!

Beneath her hat, the Destiny's Child star wore a bright blonde wig – beneath which her own hair is super healthy, as she proved in an unexpected hair-wash day video.

Just hours after her video with her husband, Beyoncé treated her followers to a look at her natural hair, in a clip that saw the Texas Hold 'Em singer praise her haircare range, Cecred, for helping her keep her bleached blonde hair healthy.

"It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong," she wrote, explaining that her quest to maintain her mane inspired her to create her haircare range. Shutting down rumours that he hair isn’t real, Beyoncé said: "The stigma and perception is that people who wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair," before showing her waist-length mane in all its glory.

WATCH: Bey shows off her natural hair View post on Instagram

"I blow dry my hair on medium heat because I try to stay away from heat as much as possible," she says in the clip, adding: "My hair has never grown so long or been so moisturised. My hair is flourishing."

Wig or natural, we can't wait to see Beyoncé's next look!