Beyoncé and Jay-Z twin in sharp gray suits on star-studded date

Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to step out in style, doing so once again for a rare public appearance together at the Inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group at Santa Anita Park.

The 43-year-old pop icon and her 54-year-old rapper husband were present as representatives of one of the event's sponsors, SirDavis, Beyoncé's new line of whiskey.

They sported professional chic attire for their appearance, even twinning in gray suits worn in different ways to complement their personal styles.

Jay-Z opted for a classic charcoal gray suit with a white t-shirt underneath, while Beyoncé went with a pin-striped plunging blazer as a dress, paired with a mini skirt and an oversized caped coat with pointed shoulder pads.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled into freshly blown out waves, while she even sported a pair of glasses while posing with her whiskey brand. Her look was topped off with sheer tights and matching pointed toe stilettos. Others in attendance at the event were Cher, Sharon Stone and Shaboozey, who posed for photos with the star.

"Davis in my bones," Beyoncé captioned a video of the event she posted on social media, which even featured a clip of her taking a vintage camcorder to record her husband while he smoked on a cigar. Per a press release, SirDavis' "Honey Bee" flavor was provided at the event.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Inaugural California Crown in partnership with the h.wood Group at Santa Anita Park

Fans responded to the post with comments like: "Looking like success baby!" and: "A spectacle in spectacles," as well as: "Babe, you've been WERKING. Thank you!"

Belinda Stronach, Chairman and CEO, 1/ST, shared in a press release of the event: "The inaugural California Crown showcased that Thoroughbred racing and West Coast chic go hand-in-hand."

© Instagram The couple showed up in gray suits styled in different ways

"Our vision to bring an elevated entertainment, lifestyle, hospitality and wagering experience came to life with the collaboration of our partners, The h.wood Group, Chrome Hearts, SirDavis American Whisky, and the fantastic team at 1/ST and Santa Anita Park – The Great Race Place! To everyone in attendance, thank you for kicking off The California Crown with style!"

The one-of-a-kind trophy at the end of the race was created by another one of the sponsors, Chrome Hearts. Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark of Chrome Hearts added in a statement: "Chrome Hearts has never made a trophy before, it's truly one-of-a-kind."

© Getty Images SirDavis was one of the sponsors for the event, with the flavor "Honey Bee" distributed

"To create this for the first time in celebration of this new moment in California and culture is very special to the Chrome Hearts family and we are excited to see how this partnership continues to grow in the coming years."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z first started dating in the early aughts, putting their romance in the spotlight when she made a featured appearance on his 2002 track "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," and he joined her for her debut solo single "Crazy in Love" the year after.

They finally tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, seven.