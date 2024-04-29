Ashley Graham rocks her incredible physique in plunging green swimsuit

Ashley Graham delighted her fans with a stunning display of her summer-ready tan and enviable curves. The 36-year-old model, fresh from her glamorous night out at the Broadway musical Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club with Zoe Kravitz, looked radiant in a lime green patterned swimsuit that perfectly complimented her bronzed skin and celebrated her hourglass figure.

In a series of photos shared with her fans, Ashley turned heads in the plunging swimsuit, which highlighted her fresh tan against the vibrant backdrop of the French Riviera.

One particularly striking snap showcased her backside, capturing the essence of summer allure. She playfully captioned the carousel of photos, "tan by @sttropeztan," giving a nod to her sun-kissed glow.

Her dark, luscious locks fell in gentle waves, evoking a beachy vibe as they cascaded over her shoulders.

© Instagram Ashley Graham stuns in green swimsuit

Embracing her natural beauty, Ashley opted to go makeup-free, her full pout and confident poses speaking volumes of her self-assuredness and modeling prowess.

The post quickly became a hit among her fans, who flooded the comments section with praise and inquiries about the eye-catching swimsuit. "Gorgeous, where are the swimsuits from?" one fan eagerly asked, echoing the curiosity of many.

© Instagram Ashley in Cannes

When she's not turning the world into her runway, Ashley is busy filming her docuseries Side Hustlers, where she stars alongside entrepreneur Emma Grede.

The series, reminiscent of Shark Tank, features the duo as they invest in and mentor female business owners, helping them transform their side gigs into full-time careers.

"We are pouring into and mentoring these women who are founders, who have given up their lives to see their business come to life. We know the power of investing in women," Ashley shared about the project.

© Instagram Ashley rocking her swimsuit

Emma Grede, a formidable force in the business world as the CEO of Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American and Co-founder of Kim Kardashian's Skims, also commented on the challenges women face in securing financing.

"Women just don't get enough opportunities for financing. If you're pitching a woman-centric idea to a room full of men, of course that's going to happen," she explained, emphasizing her commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.

"What are you doing for women? I see it as my responsibility, having had some success, to pour into other women."

The popularity of Side Hustlers has soared, with social media playing a significant role in its success and leading to the announcement of a second season in production.

The stars also shared insights on effective networking, stressing the importance of being persistent and inquisitive. "It's about putting yourself out there and talking and not being afraid," Ashley advised, adding, "Nobody offers out their hand, necessarily."

© Instagram Ashley is currently starring in Side Hustlers

Beyond her ventures into television and entrepreneurship, Ashley's personal life is equally fulfilling. She has been happily married to cinematographer Justin Ervin since 2010, and the couple shares three children: twins Malachi and Roman, 2, and Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 3.

Her rise to fame was cemented by her features in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Sports Illustrated in 2016 and 2019, where she not only showcased her modeling talents but also advocated for more diversity on the runway.

"We still lack diversity on the runway, but I appreciate the designers who are pioneers for change," she told Bazaar.

