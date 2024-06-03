Jennifer Aniston showcases her incredible physique in tight-fitting red dress

Jennifer Aniston stole the spotlight at the Emmy FYC event for her hit drama The Morning Show on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Friends alumna, who plays TV anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series, looked incredible in a chic sleeveless dress as she arrived at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The star radiated charm in a deep red number adorned with a floral pattern, accentuated by a matching ruby pendant gracing her décolletage.

Completing the look with a pair of red high heels, Jennifer kept her sandy blonde locks styled shoulder-length and loose.

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Emmy FYC Event For Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show"

The Emmy winner led a cavalcade of stars at the red carpet event, including cast mates Jon Hamm, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass.

Her outing comes after The Morning Show star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week in a star-studded interview featuring other A-listers including Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Brie Larson, and Anna Sawai.

On the topic of menopause, which was led by Naomi, Jennifer admitted it would have been nice to have had additional information on what to expect before going through it herself.

© Steve Granitz Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Jennifer Aniston and Nestor Carbonell

She said, "That goes back to: 'What would your earlier self have loved someone to prepare you for?' That would have been a nice bit of information because you go into it sort of blindly. Like, some alien is taking over your body and it doesn’t make sense. It affects you in your life and in your work."

She added, "And it all depends on when your mom went through it, which I didn't know. And it helps to have that information. OK, let's not talk about this…"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer looked incredible in the tightfitting red floral dress

Jennifer also opened up about her career in the star-studded chat, revealing there was one thing she would never do in an audition, and that's make out with anyone during a chemistry reading. She said, "I haven't been told you're going to have to lay down and [simulate]… And if asked, I would never."

Jennifer has had an incredible career spanning decades and is not only an award-winning actress but has also made a mark in the beauty industry with her LolaVie haircare line, which prides itself on using naturally derived ingredients and the latest technology.

Jennifer Aniston undergoes gruelling workout inside LA home

LolaVie’s product lineup includes shampoos, conditioners, leave-in treatments, oils, and a newly introduced sculpting hair paste.

Key to LolaVie's success is its commitment to natural ingredients, a factor Jennifer previously emphasized as crucial during an interview with Forbes.

© Instagram Jennifer looks amazing at 55

"Our ingredients are natural - that was a really big piece of this that had to be a part of our product and that it was also effective," she explained. The brand's growth has been impressive, with partnerships including its first retailer Ulta Beauty and, more recently, availability in all of Credo's stores and online.

Jennifer's hair, which is currently cut back into her iconic Rachel cut that was made famous during her Friends days, is as sleek as ever, and the star just never seems to age.

She has been incredibly open about her health and fitness regime, adhering to the 16:8 Diet, and often posts videos of herself working out on social media.

In recent years, she has also stopped drinking alcohol. In a discussion about aging and personal milestones with The New York Times, she shared, "I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me."

She added, "Forty feels like a gift. I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because we don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."