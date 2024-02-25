Most glamorous moments from best dressed stars at the SAG Awards 2024 after party

The 2024 SAG Awards was a glittering affair; Elizabeth Debicki was honored for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, Pedro Pascal drank too much tequila - and admitted it - and Oppenheimer continued its winning streak ahead of the highly-anticipated Academy Awards next month.

It was also the first ceremony since the historic SAG-AFTRA strike this summer that effectively shut down Hollywood for over 100 days - and the stars had every reason to celebrate.

WATCH: Pedro Pascal's winning SAG Awards speech proves a crowd favorite

A cocktail of awards season and celebrities can only mean one thing - after parties. And on Saturday night, the likes of Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston, Ali Wong and the cast of The Bear slipped into PEOPLE's Screen Actors Guild Awards after party at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

Inside, the soirée was fueled by free flowing Lallier Champagne and canapes. On the dancefloor, Emily Blunt led the party in a custom red Louis Vuitton gown, while the entire cast of Ted Lasso appeared to change into matching Nike tracksuits.

From the most stylish gowns to the star moments you missed, see all the best after party moments, below.

Jennifer Aniston © John Salangsang/Shutterstock for SAG Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to grace the after party, dazzling in a shimmering silver Celine dress with a thigh-high leg slit.



Danielle Brooks © John Salangsang/Shutterstock for SAG Danielle Brooks paid homage to The Colour Purple in a Christian Siriano design. Her part tuxedo, part gown hybrid ensemble couldn't be missed at the after-party as she twirled onto the dancefloor in her frothy purple attire.



America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams © John Salangsang/Shutterstock for SAG Barbie star America Ferrera looked sublime in a custom Dior Haute Couture black wool and silk crepe dress with white organza sleeves, heading into the after party with her husband Ryan Piers Williams by her side.



Leighton Meester and Adam Brody © John Salangsang/Shutterstock for SAG Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester turned the SAG awards into an adorable date night as she attended the after party with her husband, Adam Brody. Leighton looked divine in a custom St. John gown in chocolate satin.



The cast of Ted Lasso © Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple, swapped their gladrags for custom Nike tracksuits when they hit the dancefloor - comfort over everything.



Hannah Waddingham © Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG Adding to her sporty ensemble, SAG Awards nominee Hannah Waddingham rocked a crystal-studded clutch bag in the shape of a football.



Lily Gladstone © Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG The Killers of the Flower Moon actress won gold for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and her celebration at the after party was unmatched. Looking ravishing in red, Lily rocked a custom Armani Privé gown as she headed to the SAG Award engraving station to get her gong personalised.



Zoe Winters and Chris Perfetti © Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for SAG SAG Award winner Zoe Winters was a vision of colour in a tangerine and berry-hued gown and she celebrated her win with friend Chris Perfetti.



Pedro Pascal © Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG Pedro Pascal had every reason to continue the party after he swept up a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joel in The Last of Us. In his memorable acceptance speech, he said: "This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk," he said. "And thank you, HBO for ... geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

Elizabeth Debicki © Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock for SAG After taking the real-life crown at the SAG Awards for her role in The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki - dressed in an icy blue Armani Privé dress - headed straight for the Champagne.

