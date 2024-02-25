Most glamorous moments from best dressed stars at the SAG Awards 2024 after party

It was also the first ceremony since the historic SAG-AFTRA strike this summer that effectively shut down Hollywood for over 100 days - and the stars had every reason to celebrate.
A cocktail of awards season and celebrities can only mean one thing - after parties. And on Saturday night, the likes of Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston, Ali Wong and the cast of The Bear slipped into PEOPLE's Screen Actors Guild Awards after party at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.
Inside, the soirée was fueled by free flowing Lallier Champagne and canapes. On the dancefloor, Emily Blunt led the party in a custom red Louis Vuitton gown, while the entire cast of Ted Lasso appeared to change into matching Nike tracksuits.
FROM THE RED CARPET
From the most stylish gowns to the star moments you missed, see all the best after party moments, below.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to grace the after party, dazzling in a shimmering silver Celine dress with a thigh-high leg slit.
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks paid homage to The Colour Purple in a Christian Siriano design.
Her part tuxedo, part gown hybrid ensemble couldn't be missed at the after-party as she twirled onto the dancefloor in her frothy purple attire.
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
Barbie star America Ferrera looked sublime in a custom Dior Haute Couture black wool and silk crepe dress with white organza sleeves, heading into the after party with her husband Ryan Piers Williams by her side.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester turned the SAG awards into an adorable date night as she attended the after party with her husband, Adam Brody.
Leighton looked divine in a custom St. John gown in chocolate satin.
The cast of Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple, swapped their gladrags for custom Nike tracksuits when they hit the dancefloor - comfort over everything.
Hannah Waddingham
Adding to her sporty ensemble, SAG Awards nominee Hannah Waddingham rocked a crystal-studded clutch bag in the shape of a football.
Lily Gladstone
The Killers of the Flower Moon actress won gold for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and her celebration at the after party was unmatched.
Looking ravishing in red, Lily rocked a custom Armani Privé gown as she headed to the SAG Award engraving station to get her gong personalised.
Zoe Winters and Chris Perfetti
SAG Award winner Zoe Winters was a vision of colour in a tangerine and berry-hued gown and she celebrated her win with friend Chris Perfetti.
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal had every reason to continue the party after he swept up a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joel in The Last of Us. In his memorable acceptance speech, he said: "This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk," he said.
"And thank you, HBO for ... geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"
Elizabeth Debicki
After taking the real-life crown at the SAG Awards for her role in The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki - dressed in an icy blue Armani Privé dress - headed straight for the Champagne.
It was a Beef reunion for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as they commemorated the Netflix drama's win. Ali looked sublime in monochrome laser-cut Iris Van Herpen Couture, while Steven opted for timeless tailoring in a black tuxedo.