Jennifer Aniston, 55, wears seriously slinky skirt on a night out with Courtney Cox

It's always amazing to see Jennifer Aniston out and about; after all, she is one of the best-dressed - and not to mention famous - women on the planet. The star, who is usually very private, was seen leaving Beverly Hills spot Funke with her co-star and pal Courtney Cox. Amazing!

The duo looked incredible, led by Jen who was showing off her iconic hair, which has recently been cut into a super sleek and shiny bob. We love her elegant slip silk skirt; it was black (her signature colour) had a graduated hem, and she paired it with a top that was crochet with delicate spaghetti straps.

© BLACKGRID Jennifer Aniston wows in black ensemble in Beverly Hills

She teamed the look with strappy sandals and layered gold necklaces. Her makeup was as flawless and natural as ever and the former wife of Brad Pitt looked so youthful.

The 55-year-old was also seen earlier this month as she attended the PaleyFest LA screening of The Morning Show at the Dolby Theatre. Looking as sharp and fashion-forward as ever, the Along Came Polly actress wore a waist-cinching all-black ensemble which consisted of cigarette pants with a sleeveless turtleneck and peep-toe heels. Timeless.

© BLACKGRID Jennifer teamed her black ensemble with delicate gold jewels

Although her laid-back LA look has gained her many fashion accolades, she occasionally goes all out and glitzy, and the star didn't disappoint as she totally lit up the red carpet at the SAG awards in February.

© Getty Jennifer looked beyond chic at the SAG Awards

Onlookers couldn't believe their eyes as she rocked a truly dazzling chainmail-style silver Celine floor-length gown. The strappy style showed off her perfectly honed physique and we are still obsessed with the Hollywood glam plunging neckline and sassy thigh high split. The dress featured a light train with black lining and positively glistened as she sashayed past a sea of photographers. It's easy to see why many called her best-dressed that night.

Although she is known for her style, Jen isn't a fan of fashion shows. She once famously said: "I will never go to a fashion show again. I just find it all so… I don’t know… what is everybody doing here but judging and staring at each other. I can’t find the fabulousness in it. It’s all about what you look like. Life is hard enough."

Jennifer, you have nothing to worry about, trust us!