Katie Holmes follows Suri's lead with name change — but it's not what you think

Days after Suri Cruise's change of name was revealed, Katie Holmes suggested she was opting for a new moniker too.

The Dawson's Creek alum stepped out in New York to pick up a coffee and her purchase gave away her undercover identity.

As she was snapped carrying her beverage in a takeaway cup the name she had placed her order under was written on the side.

Rather than opt for Katie or even her birth name of Kate, the actress and filmmaker had 'Joyful' penned in black ink on the side.

Her cheerful pseudonym helped her go further incognito as she hid under dark sunglasses and beneath a long raincoat.

© AKGS Katie Holmes went undercover on her coffee run, opting for the name 'Joyful'

Suri Cruise's new name

Suri's name change was brought into the spotlight during a performance of Head Over Heels in New York.

The 18-year-old took on the role of Philoclea in the stage show and the casting sheet revealed Suri no longer goes by her birth name of Suri Cruise.

© Getty Images Suri has dropped Cruise from her name

Instead, she has adopted her mom's middle name and is listed as Suri Noelle. The rising star's birth certificate named her simply Suri Cruise.

It isn't clear whether her new name is just for the stage or if she's made a permanent change, but she is reportedly estranged from her famous father, Tom Cruise.

© AKGS Katie Holmes and her lookalike daughter Suri went for a stroll in New York recently

Katie and Suri's new chapter

She recently entered adulthood and is now set for college in the fall. Katie will have to adjust to her empty nest in the Big Apple, where she has been raising Suri as a single parent.

She adores motherhood, however, and is incredibly proud of her daughter, who she says has an unbelievably strong personality.

© James Devaney Katie is a proud mom

Katie also calls Suri, "very talented" and is confident she'll go far in life.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," she told Glamour. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. She's an incredible person."

Stability is key



Katie also spoke to Town & Country in 2017, and explained why stability for Suri was her top priority.

© Getty Images Suri is following in her mom's creative footsteps

"This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she said. "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now.

It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."