Katie Holmes exposes her incredible physique in sheer dress at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes has been serving up one incredible look after another during New York Fashion Week this month.

The 45-year-old channeled her inner goth in an all-black ensemble to sit front row at Michael Kors' show on Tuesday – and we love her look.

Katie put her incredible physique front and center in a see-through dress that showcased her impossibly long legs.

© Getty Images Katie's incredible figure could be seen underneath her sheer dress

The head-turning frock fell to her ankles and boasted a ruffled hem with an intricate all-over lace design.

To protect her modesty, Katie wore a matching lace bra and high-waisted underwear underneath, adding an oversized jacket that sat under her derrière.

Adding a pop of color, the Dawson's Creek star carried a small, white clutch and wore white, open-toe heels with sheer pantyhose.

Her hair was left down in loose curls, and she rocked bold lipstick and a glowing complexion, accessorizing with dainty drop earrings and some rings on her fingers.

© Getty Images Katie looked gorgeous in her all-black outfit

Katie was joined at the show by the likes of Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union, and Blake Lively – who turned heads in a brown giraffe-print ensemble with matching tights, boots, and a purse.

Michael Kors' fall/winter 2024 collection is described as featuring "sharp, sculptural tailoring and languid lingerie dressing of the '30s with the streamlined luxury of the '90s and the laid-back casual attitude of today".

© Getty Images Katie added pops of color with white accessories and red lipstick

It featured on the penultimate day of NYFW, which ran from February 9 – 14. Celebrities, fashion industry bigshots, and influencers alike will next flock to London Fashion Week, which runs from February 16 to 20, followed by Milan from 20 to 26, and finally Paris which runs from February 26 to March 5.

It's yet to be seen if Katie will attend any international shows, but if she does, we're sure she will cause another stir with her outfit choices.

Considering she is often at the forefront of many trends; the actress doesn't label herself as a "fashion person".

© Getty Images Katie sat with Rachel Brosnahan and Gabrielle Union on the FROW

"We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022.

"I'm like, 'Well, I just like to look nice, I'm not really a fashion person.' We all just want to look good," Katie added, confessing her love for casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look.

© Instagram Katie always looks incredible

The Toledo, Ohio native moved to the Big Apple following her split and eventual divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, at a time when their daughter Suri, now 17, was around six years old.

Despite the sometimes-intrusive nature of city life, Katie said she and Suri cherish its vibrant rhythm.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie is always at the forefront of fashion trends

Speaking to InStyle in 2020, she said: "Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing."

