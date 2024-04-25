Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's stunning daughter Suri, 18, is a vision as she steps out in flowing skirt and cowboy boots

Stepping out in the heart of New York City, Suri Cruise was the epitome of urban chic on Wednesday. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, who recently celebrated her milestone 18th birthday, was spotted enjoying a casual stroll through the bustling streets.

For her day out, Suri opted for a stylish ensemble, featuring a billowing tan sweater cinched at the waist with a leather belt, paired perfectly with a flowing white skirt.

Her outfit was completed with a pair of well-worn cowboy boots, adding a touch of rugged charm to her sophisticated look.

As she navigated the sidewalks, Suri snacked on a bag of chips and sipped from a green water bottle, her long brunette locks styled with a center part, cascading beautifully down her back.

Suri Cruise steps out for a solo stroll in the beautiful NYC weather

This sighting comes shortly after her significant birthday, a celebration notably absent her estranged father, Tom.

The Hollywood star has been busy in London, engrossed in the filming of his eighth Mission Impossible movie and recently attending Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration.

Tom’s involvement in the glittering social scene, including his time with the Beckhams, starkly contrasts with his absence from Suri’s life.

The pair have been estranged since 2013, a year following his highly publicized divorce from Katie.

Suri is hoping to study fashion

The end of Suri’s 18th year also marked the conclusion of Tom's child support obligations, which were reported to be around $400,000 a year as stipulated in their divorce settlement.

The last public sighting of Tom and Suri together was during a trip to Disneyland in 2012, the same year his marriage to Katie ended.

Reports suggest that Katie’s decision to end the marriage was influenced by concerns over raising Suri within the Church of Scientology, to which Tom is a devoted member.

Looking to the future, Suri is rumored to be eyeing a career in fashion, with plans to study the subject in New York starting this September.

Family lawyer Theresa Wright commented on the situation, explaining the nuances of child support obligations that might extend due to educational pursuits.

Suri Cruise has grown up in New York City

"If Suri is enrolling in Art college, Tom would still be responsible for paying child maintenance to Katie until Suri reaches the age of 20, provided she stays in Art college full time. There may have been an agreement in Katie and Tom’s divorce settlement that maintenance is provided for longer, in which case it may be that Tom continues to pay child maintenance until either Suri finishes university or reaches the age of 25," she told HELLO!

Meanwhile, Tom remains committed to his own career, continuing to film the latest Mission Impossible sequel in the UK. The project, tentatively titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, is expected to release on May 23, 2025.

Tom shares daughter Suri with Katie Holmes

This follows the release of "Dead Reckoning Part One" last July. The production of MI:8 has faced several setbacks, including delays due to the Hollywood writers' strike and the need to pause filming to promote the previous installment.

Filming locations for the eighth installment have included various iconic sites across Derbyshire, Surrey, and central London, such as the Natural History Museum in Kensington and Westminster Bridge.

