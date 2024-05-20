Katie Holmes hits headlines with big announcement days after stepping out with rarely-seen family

Katie Holmes has been keeping herself busy in the lead-up to daughter Suri, 18, flying the nest.

The Dawson's Creek star hit the headlines this week after it was announced that she had joined forces with a star-studded lineup, including Al Pacino and Toby Kebbell, in thriller Captivated, which is being launched for sale in Cannes by International Film Trust.

Per Deadline, "The film focuses on Calabrian mafia boss Saro (Toby, and in present day, Al) who kidnaps the grandson of one of the world's richest men, Jean Paul Getty, and endangers his entire organization when he falls in love with his victim's mother (Katie) during the fraught ransom negotiations."

Based on a true story, the film is co-produced by Michael Mammoliti, who is the nephew of Saro Mammoliti, one of the main kidnappers, and has been working on a project about the event for years.

The film is based on the events and motivations around the real life 1973 kidnapping, and Michael is exploring his own recollection of his uncle growing to have feelings towards his victim's mother, Abigail Harris, in Captivated.

Katie's film news follows just a few days after she stepped out in the spotlight for a rare red carpet appearance in New York City last week.

The Hollywood star was joined by her parents, Martin and Kathleen, on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre Gala, for a star-studded night at the ballet.

The actress looked stylish dressed in a black and gold gown, and styled her long brown hair in a sweeping ponytail. The event, which was attended by HELLO!, was held at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Alone Together actress was among the stars attending the special one-night-only event, featuring a curated selection of dancers who will be part of ABT's upcoming 2024 Spring season, including a preview of Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works ahead of the New York Premiere.

Katie and her entire family are big fans of the performing arts, and just recently, the star and her parents went to see another very special performance involving her daughter, Suri, 18.

The teenager recently performed in Head Over Heels in New York, taking on the role of Philoclea in the stage show. Suri seems to be following in her mom's footsteps, and Katie has previously revealed that her daughter's a talented singer.

And fans didn't have to just take her word either, as the then 15-year-old sang in the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together in 2022, where she sang Blue Moon.

She also sang in 2023's Rare Objects. Katie also dedicated the movie to her daughter. At the very end of the credits for film, it read: "This film is dedicated to SURI."

The Dawson's Creek star spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in Alone Together and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'." On being asked why she chose Suri for the job, she responded: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."