Melissa McCarthy turns heads in waist-cinching white flares and floral blouse at Tribeca Festival

Melissa McCarthy dazzled in a stylish ensemble as she attended the Criminal: 10-Year Anniversary Live Show on Tuesday night.

The actress stepped out in a chic pair of white flared trousers and a floral shirt, showcasing her effortless style and confidence. Melissa's radiant smile and her striking outfit turned heads as she posed on the red carpet, exuding grace and charm.

As she graced the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival, Melissa's confidence and charisma shone brightly.

Her floral shirt, adorned with beautiful rose patterns, paired perfectly with her elegant white trousers. A chic white belt with a gold buckle added a touch of sophistication to her look.

Recommended video You may also like Melissa McCarthy turns heads during walk down NYC

Melissa's makeup was kept natural, highlighting her features with subtle shades, and her hair fell in soft waves, framing her face beautifully. She accessorized with delicate hoop earrings, completing her effortlessly stylish ensemble.

The event, held in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the popular podcast "Criminal," saw Melissa joining fellow stars and creators to mark the milestone.

© Raymond Hall Melissa McCarthy turns heads on the red carpet

Her presence added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the occasion, and she was clearly in high spirits as she mingled with guests and celebrated the success of the show.

Her appearance comes after facing harsh criticism earlier this year from a New York film critic who described her as "tractor-sized" and "a hippo" in a review of her film Identity Thief. Rather than letting these derogatory comments bring her down, Melissa has chosen to rise above them and embrace her body with confidence and pride.

© Dia Dipasupil Melissa McCarthy attends Criminal: The 10-Year Anniversary Show with guest Melissa McCarthy during the 2024 Tribeca Festival

In a candid interview with More magazine, Melissa opened up about her journey with body image and self-acceptance. "I've been every size in the world," she shared. "Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a 6 or an 8, I thought, 'Why aren't I a 2 or a 4?'"

Now, at 42, Melissa has a refreshing perspective on life and her body. "I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress," she said, referring to her daughters Vivian, six, and Georgette, three, as well as her husband, Ben Falcone.

Reflecting on her younger years, Melissa admitted that youth often comes with insecurities. "...At 20 you don't have any responsibilities, so of course you're a shallow narcissist. You can't appreciate anything, you're so self-absorbed. I bought into it -- I should be taller, thinner, have better hair. But I think that's part of being young."

© Dia Dipasupil Melissa McCarthy looked incredible in her stylish ensemble

With the wisdom that comes from motherhood, Melissa explained how her priorities have shifted. "Now, especially with kids, you lose any sense of time or energy to worry about all the little stuff. It's like the chip was taken out."

Melissa also expressed her joy in being a role model for aspiring female comedians.

© Getty Images Melissa has lost around 75lbs

"The letters I really love are from young actresses who were worried they had to fit a certain look. They say I've opened it up. And I don't just mean plus-size girls," she said. "You can push things now. With all the great performances in Bridesmaids, it changed how people see funny women."