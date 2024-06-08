Daytime Emmy Awards: Kelly Clarkson and Zooey Deschanel lead the best dressed on the red carpet

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards lit up Los Angeles on June 7, 2024, with a dazzling array of stars gracing the red carpet in stunning outfits.

The evening celebrated the finest talents in daytime television. Let's take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities who made a stylish statement.

1/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Bold in pink Kelly Clarkson turned heads in a vibrant pink gown with dramatic cape sleeves. The fitted silhouette highlighted her figure perfectly, while her hair was styled in a chic updo, complementing her bright and radiant makeup. Kelly’s look was completed with simple yet elegant accessories, making her a standout on the red carpet.

2/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Monochrome magic Zooey Deschanel charmed in a black-and-white striped mini dress, bringing her signature quirky style to the event. The dress featured intricate detailing and paired beautifully with black tights and embellished heels. Her classic pearls and retro handbag added a touch of vintage glam, while her soft waves and bangs framed her face perfectly.

3/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Glamorous in black Danielle Pinnock made a grand entrance in a stunning black gown with a dramatic train. The off-the-shoulder design and elegant ruching highlighted her curves, while the diamond necklace added a touch of sparkle. Her sophisticated updo and glowing smile completed the look, making her one of the evening’s most glamorous stars.



4/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Radiant in red Katherine Kelly Lang wowed in a striking red gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. The pleated design added texture and movement, while her gold accessories and strappy heels enhanced the bold look. Her flowing blonde locks and natural makeup perfectly complemented her vibrant ensemble.



5/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Ethereal elegance Melissa Ordway looked like a fairy-tale princess in a pastel blue and silver gown. The dress featured intricate floral embroidery and a high slit that added a modern twist. She kept her accessories minimal, with silver strappy heels and delicate jewelry, allowing the dress to shine. Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding to the ethereal feel.



6/ 7 © Gilbert Flores Satin sophistication Jackée Harry stunned in a luxurious turquoise satin gown. The wrap design flattered her figure, and the elegant draping added a touch of sophistication. She accessorized with a dazzling necklace and matching earrings, while her side-swept curls and red lip provided the perfect finishing touches to her timeless look.

