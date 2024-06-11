Blake Lively and Katie Holmes turn heads at Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Blake Lively and Katie Holmes dazzled in their best looks on Monday night at the 17th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. Hosted by Chanel in New York City, the event celebrated artists who contribute original artwork to filmmakers showcased at the Tribeca Festival.

Blake, 36, captured attention with a vibrant multi-colored Chanel suit. The outfit, adorned with whimsical squiggles of the iconic Chanel logo and large floral designs, highlighted her chic style.

© Gotham Blake Lively attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Blake completed her look with a black-and-silver clutch, diamond studs, black open-toe heels, and rings with colorful stones. Her long blonde waves added a touch of glamour to her appearance.

Katie, 45, opted for a sophisticated look, wearing a black satin dress paired with a lacy black jacket embellished with rhinestones. Her outfit featured jeweled buttons and black open-toe heels that strapped elegantly around her ankles. Katie added a contemporary edge with a nose ring and styled her brunette hair in delicate waves.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Katie Holmes, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Robert De Niro, co-founder of the Tribeca Festival, arrived with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The 80-year-old Oscar winner wore a dark green polo shirt under a black suit jacket, paired with dark trousers and casual black loafers.

Tiffany looked stunning in a plunging black satin spaghetti-strap dress, covered by a sheer brown coat. The couple's presence added classic Hollywood glamour to the evening.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Selma Blair and Katie Holmes, wearing CHANEL

Natasha Lyonne showcased her unique style with a black sleeveless cardigan accentuated with bursts of white feathers around her waist, paired with black slacks featuring a shiny lattice pattern. She completed her look with a black handbag adorned with rhinestones in the shape of a bow and the Chanel logo.

© Sean Zanni Natasha Lyonne, wearing CHANEL

Selma Blair embraced the flapper theme with her bleached-blond hair styled in thick curls. She wore a navy blue sequin-covered top, decorated with bursts of silver, teal, and violet across the chest. High-waisted black slacks and a jeweled Chanel bag completed her look, while her service dog rested at her feet.