Jessica Alba stuns in a patterned string bikini in photos from breathtaking beach vacation

Jessica Alba is continuing to share outtakes from her lush and relaxing trip to Mexico to celebrate her 43rd birthday with her closest girlfriends.

The actress and wellness entrepreneur took to Instagram on May 15 with a new slew of photos from their afternoon spent swimming through cenotes, which are geological formations containing permanent water in underground chambers or caves.

The photos featured Jessica and her friends getting their tan on, posing for selfies, swimming through the cenotes (with life vests, for safety), and walking through the dense and lusciously green region.

Recommended video You may also like Jessica Alba's daughter towers over her in rare family photos

Jessica looked radiant in the photos wearing a tiny red string bikini with a yellow floral pattern, leaving her hair down and posing with a pair of shades on.

She even shares one picture in which she explains the association of cenotes with Mayan culture, sharing that they're called "dzonot" and are presented as "gateways to the underworld, sacred places connected to the gods and the afterlife."

She captioned her photoset: "A glimpse into the most magical afternoon visiting the cenotes," and received gushing comments from fans like: "She doesn't age honestly I mean everyone has to know, and classy," and: "Thank you for sharing your moments on this wonderful trip!"

For her birthday on April 28, the mom-of-three jetted off to Mexico with some of her best girlfriends and indulged in lots of celebration and tourism, including a visit to the majestic Chichén Itzá.

On the day of her birthday, however, she threw a huge party at her home with her husband Cash Warren and their children, even receiving multiple cakes in her honor.

MORE: Jessica Alba looks unrecognizable in rare throwback pics for mom's birthday tribute

After the trip, she shared a collage of photos reflecting on the magical vacation, writing on Instagram: "The best birthday trip a girl could ask for!"

© Instagram The group explored the cenotes during their trip

"To be on this journey of life with a circle of women who can let go of the ideas of who we should be and be vulnerable and open to growth is beyond magical to witness and to be part of. One of the best gifts in life is a tribe of woman that elevate one another – so thank you to my #soulsisters, I love you!"

MORE: Jessica Alba's teenage daughter makes rare public appearance after family celebration

She was able to return home and spend Mother's Day with her daughters Honor Marie, 15, and Haven Garner, 12, and her six-year-old son Hayes.

© Instagram Jessica herself looked stunning in a red patterned bikini

The former The Honest Company COO shared a touching tribute to her children and the other moms in her life on Mother's Day weekend, penning: "Feeling incredibly blessed for the greatest gifts I have in this life – my babies!

RELATED: Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sanchez, more stars celebrate Mother's Day — see tributes

Thank you for choosing me to be your mama and breaking my heart open x3 – I love you more than you could ever know. To my mama @cathyalba – we got to grow up together and I wouldn't have had it any other way. Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader since day 1 – I love you so much."

"And to my friends who mean the world to me… you are straight up #supermoms – I see you and I love you. Happy Mother's Day! Xo"