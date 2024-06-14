Jennifer Lopez is glowing as she enjoys girl's lunch with stepdaughter Violet Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was recently seen enjoying a lunch date with Ben Affleck's eldest daughter, Violet, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, amid the swirling rumors of an impending divorce between her and Ben.

Violet, 18, is the eldest child from Ben's previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Lopez also attended Violet’s high school graduation last month, showing a supportive presence in the young girl's life.

While the two were not photographed together, Violet was seen leaving the hotel after their meal.

Jennifer, 54, looked as glamorous as ever, donning a cream suit paired with a low-cut top and stylish platform heels.

She carried a white purse and completed her chic ensemble with oversized sunglasses, exuding confidence as she made her way into the hotel.

An attendant graciously held the door open for the pop icon, allowing her to sweep into the establishment with her characteristic poise.

Meanwhile, Violet was spotted outside the venue, sporting a pink sweater, a casual dress, and trainers, with a quilted purse slung across her body.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children: Violet, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez, on the other hand, has two children, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The sighting of Jennifer Lopez with Violet comes on the heels of her visit to Ben's home following Samuel's graduation.

Reports suggest that the couple is currently living separately, with Lopez seen heading inside Ben's rental property in Brentwood on Thursday, as reported by TMZ. Jennifer Garner was also present at the residence during Jennifer Lopez's visit.

Jennifer Lopez did not stay overnight and was seen leaving the property around 10 PM. This follows the couple’s recent appearance at Samuel's graduation ceremony, where they were both present but notably not together. Jennifer Garner also attended the event.

Ben 51, and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines recently due to their apparent relationship troubles.

The couple has reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market, with reports hinting that a divorce may be imminent. According to TMZ, the separation seems increasingly likely.

Reports suggest that Jennifer Garner has been encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Adding fuel to the fire, Jennifer Lopez has been seen house hunting, and she canceled her summer tour, This Is Me... Live, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," a statement read.

The last public appearance of Ben and Jennifer Lopez together was on June 2, at Samuel’s basketball game, where they shared a kiss on the cheek, still wearing their wedding rings. However, the situation appears strained as Ben was spotted visiting their former marital home for a four-hour stay.