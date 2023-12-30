Angelina Jolie is so chic in timeless monochrome ensemble for outing with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie has been spotted on an outing in the East Village of New York City with her 18-year-old daughter Zahara nailing off-duty chic. The Maleficent star, 48, was seen stepping out of a car and later walking down a New York street wearing all-black and she looked stylish.

The Mr and Mrs Smith actress was seen wearing a black wide-leg jumpsuit with a white stitched geometric pattern.

© Getty Angelina rocked all black

She added a black longline coat with a waist-cinching tie and unusual detailing – the piece featured an embroidered flower in a mustard thread with white patches with black flowers.

© Getty Angelina Jolie was seen in the East Village

The Lara Croft actress teamed the look with a pair of ultra-trendy pointed-toe black leather boots. She added simple accessories – a black tote bag for the ultimate off-duty aesthetic, a pair of cat-eye black sunglasses, and a simple diamond necklace with matching earrings.

© Getty Zahara and Angelina Jolie were seen in New York City

The actress wore a no-makeup makeup look and her ombre balayage hair was worn straight with a flick at the ends.

Her young daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, opted for a casual style. Zahara wore a navy button-up cardigan and mid-wash jeans with a black puffer coat and white Nike Jordan trainers.

© Getty Zahara wore a casual look

Angelina is a pro at nailing an all-black ensemble street-style look. She opted for a more glamorous look when she was spotted out in a black maxi slip dress under a black longline coat with patent nude court shoes and a monogrammed leather tote.

© Getty Angelina wore a black slip dress

We also loved the all-black look Angelina rocked when she was spotted exiting a car in a pair of high-waisted flared black trousers with a black camisole with lace detailing and a felt blazer. She added a black quilted clutch and a pair of black square sunglasses.

© Getty Angelina's street style often features black sunglasses

When not wearing all-black, the Eternals actress is often spotted wearing other neutrals, namely beige. Angelina stunned when she stepped out wearing wide-leg nude suit pants with a boxy blazer with satin lining. It is clear her monogrammed leather tote and patent nude court shoes are staples in her wardrobe as she added those pieces to this look alongside a cream tank top.

© Getty Angelina Jolie rocked a nude suit alongside daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

She seemed to channel Princess Kate with this look. The royal met frontline staff from Streets of Growth earlier this year in London wearing a beige Roland Mouret suit with a crisp white tee tucked in and neutral pointed-toe heels, just like Angelina.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked a camel suit during Streets of Growth visit

Angelina blended her love of nude and black when she stepped out wearing a black fitted midi dress and held a neutral trench coat with pointed-toe black heels. She once again added a leather tote bag - a cream style, and a pair of black sunglasses.

© Getty Angelina loves neutrals

The actress also showed off her love of neutrals when she stepped onto the red carpet for the UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo for Eternals. The star was seen wearing a pair of extremely wide-leg trousers with a white shirt and a black boxy blazer.

© Getty Salma Hayek, director Chloe Zhao, and Barry Keoghan attended the The Eternals UK Premiere

She was spotted alongside Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhaon, and Barry Keoghan. Salma wowed in a halterneck floor-length deep red gown covered in sequins.