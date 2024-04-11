Angelina Jolie looks incredible as she treats mini-me daughter Vivienne to special evening on Broadway

Celebrating a monumental evening, Angelina Jolie, 48, captivated all as she attended the Broadway opening night of her musical, The Outsiders, looking every bit the star in a metallic gold gown complemented by a bronze cape.

The Oscar-winning actress added an extra touch of glamour with soft waves, smoky eye makeup, and red lipstick, drawing everyone's attention as she posed at the event.

The night was particularly special as Angelina was joined by her mini-me daughter Vivienne, 15, who shares her mother’s passion for the theater.

Vivienne, showing her growing interest in the arts, chose a stylish blue boiler suit for the occasion.

© Bruce Glikas Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders"

The pair's involvement in the project goes beyond mere attendance; Angelina shared that it was Vivienne’s interest in a San Diego production of the musical that initially drew her to the project.

Reflecting on her daughter’s role in a statement last year, Angelina noted: "She reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

© Bruce Glikas Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie

Angelina expressed immense pride in Vivienne’s thoughtful approach to theater, emphasizing her seriousness about understanding and contributing to the creative process.

She highlighted the collaborative spirit of the project, saying: "I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

The excitement for the musical’s Broadway debut was palpable in Angelina’s words: "I can't begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world."

Aside from Vivienne, Angelina also shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin, Knox, with her ex-husband Brad.

© Bruce Glikas Angelina Jolie looks so radiant

The former couple first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

While Angelina tends to keep details of her family life under wraps, in a 2023 interview with Vogue, the star lifted a lid on motherhood, telling the publication how becoming a mother "saved" her. "I was 26 when I became a mother," she emotionally explained.

© Getty Images Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2021

"My entire life changed. Having children saved me – and taught me to be in this world differently.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."

