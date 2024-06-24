Katie Holmes makes glowing appearance after daughter Suri drops her estranged father Tom Cruise’s last name at graduation

Katie Holmes brought her signature style to the Filming Italy Festival 2024, making a glowing entrance in a cream-ruffled maxi dress that turned heads on Sunday.

The actress, 45, exuded chic sophistication in the long-sleeved dress, cinched at the waist with a matching belt to accentuate her figure.

Adding a touch of glamour, Katie paired her outfit with snake print heels that gave her an elegant lift. Her long brunette tresses flowed in loose waves, perfectly complementing her glamorous makeup look, which featured smoky eye shadow and a soft pink lipstick.

The Dawson's Creek star completed her ensemble with a gold chain necklace and a matching hoop nose ring, embodying effortless grace and style.

The Filming Italy Festival, held in the picturesque setting of Sardinia, showcased over 70 international and Italian films, TV series, documentaries, and shorts.

The festival also hosted local premieres of anticipated titles such as The Imaginary, Cult Killer, Immaculate, Wanted Man, and Rare Objects.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie Holmes attends the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024

Katie’s glowing appearance comes after daughter, Suri Cruise, recently celebrated a significant milestone—her graduation from LaGuardia High School.

The 18-year-old, who is expected to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh this autumn, looked radiant as she received her diploma.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie looked simply radiant

At the ceremony, held at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights, Suri dazzled in a long white dress under a bright red graduation robe.

She paired her outfit with open-toed heels, letting her long hair flow freely. Her mother, Katie, proudly watched on, dressed in a chic yellow long sleeve shirt and matching pleated pants.

Suri's graduation booklet listed her as Suri Noelle, marking another instance of her choosing to use her mother's middle name rather than her father's last name, Cruise.

© TikTok Suri Cruise recently celebrated her graduation

Despite her father's absence, Suri was surrounded by loved ones and classmates, sharing joyful hugs and celebrating her achievement.

LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often simply called LaGuardia, is renowned for its focus on visual arts and performing arts.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie's cream outfit looked incredible

Suri, determined to forge her own path, applied to a variety of colleges, leaning towards studying fashion.

With her acceptance into Carnegie Mellon's prestigious School of Design—one of the oldest and most highly ranked programs in the country—Suri is poised for a bright future in the fashion industry.