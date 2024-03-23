Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son Travis has followed his parents into the entertainment industry – and he certainly has a style of his own.

The 34-year-old is a self-confessed goth, and his look goes together with his role as the vocalist and programmer for the industrial metal band Contracult Collective.

Travis is widely recognized for his long black hair, multiple tattoos, black clothing, and his penchant for heavy black eyeliner – however, he sported a very different look previously.

© Instagram Travis has adopted a goth lifestyle

In a throwback photo shared by his dad from the set of his 2000 film Hollow Man, Travis looked so different compared to his aesthetic today.

While Kevin's appearance was certainly disturbing as he posed in character, it was Travis who had fans doing a double take wearing a red striped T-shirt and rocking short golden hair with bangs.

"This is what happens when dad is an actor and you have your tenth birthday on set," Kevin captioned the photo, which also featured a younger Sosie Bacon.

In addition to being a singer in Contracult Collective, Travis plays the guitar for the black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

© Instagram Travis' style has certainly evolved

His sister Sosie has previously shared Instagram photos of her sibling on stage and is just as proud of him as their parents are.

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them away from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

© Getty Travis and Sosie have followed in their parents' footsteps

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agrees with her husband and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin tried to sway their kids away from the spotlight

It's not just Travis who makes his parents proud, their talented daughter Sosie – who is an actor like Kevin and Kyra – does too.

In 2022, Sosie enjoyed success with the horror movie Smile, and proud dad Kevin opened up about watching his daughter step up to the role after admitting he didn't know she had set her heart on an acting career until she was in her early twenties.

"She's great in the movie. She's fantastic. We didn't know she was really interested in pursuing any kind of an acting career," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

© Getty Images Sosie is an actor like her parents

"But when she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

He added: "When she got this part in Smile, even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with, not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break."

