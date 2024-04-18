Salma Hayek is dwarfed by towering model stepdaughter in jaw-dropping new joint appearance

Salma Hayek is typically the center of attention when she arrives on a red carpet – but she was overshadowed by her gorgeous model stepdaughter, Mathilde, on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old made it a family affair when she attended the Fondazione Cini, Isola Di San Giorgio photocall during the 60th Biennale Art 2024 in Venice alongside her husband, François-Henri Pinault, and Mathilde.

Salma looked stunning and put on a busty display in a strapless, blue sequinned gown that showcased her enviable curves to perfection.

However, it was hard to miss Mathilde, 23, who looked statuesque as she towered over her stepmom in a flowing, silver sequinned gown with a subtle train.

Salma and Mathilde posed for rare photos together and they both looked phenomenal in their figure-enhancing ensembles.

The trio were also joined by Salma's father-in-law, also called François, and the foursome posed for some rare family photos outside the event.

Mathilde is François' eldest and only daughter from his marriage to his first wife, French interior designer Dorothée Lepère. The former couple were married from 1996 until 2004. They also share a son, François Pinault, 26.

Salma's husband has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 17 years old.

The executive and his Hollywood wife are also parents to daughter Valentina Paloma, who will turn 17 in September.

Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has stated she thinks she was a better mom because she was older.

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I'm missing out on something," she previously told The Guardian.

"I feel I'm a lot more patient. I wouldn't trade this for anything in the world," she added.

Salma met her husband in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by his father.

François-Henri is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

Speaking about her and François-Henri's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma gushed: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

However, she then explained that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

The pair got engaged in 2007, however, Salma later admitted that she feared tying the knot, so her family surprised her and François-Henri with a wedding ceremony.

"It was like an intervention," Salma told Glamour in February 2023. "My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me [because] I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

Following their Paris courthouse nuptials on February 14, 2009, Salma was very happy with her deepened relationship with her husband.

They chose to renew their vows a couple of months later in Venice at a far more organized ceremony – which ended up being one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in history, with Salma's dress alone costing around $488,000.

They renewed their vows again in Bora Bora in 2018.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.