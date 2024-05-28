Kevin Bacon's steamy throwback photo with Kyra Sedgwick leaves fans saying the same thing

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have countless great photos to show from their nearly four decade marriage.

The couple celebrated their milestone 35th anniversary last year, and frequently have fans swooning over their heartwarming family moments and adorable throwback photos shared on their social media.

The latest is no exception, as the Footloose actor commemorated Memorial Day Weekend with yet another very appropriate throwback photo with his wife.

Kevin — whose Instagram is sprinkled with fun music-related videos and even family performances from their farm — took to his page on Sunday and shared an epic photo of him and Kyra from the early days of their marriage, posing in matching denim looks.

Both of them appear in the same wide stance with their arms crossed over their chest, Kevin wearing only blue jeans and no shirt, while Kyra is sporting a matching pair of jeans with a black tank top.

"This is how @kyrasedgwickofficial and I are waiting for hotdogs off the grill today," he joked in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet throwback shot, and pronounce them "couple goals."

"Best couple in Hollywood," one declared them, as others followed suit with: "Great looking couple then and great looking couple now still waiting for your hot dogs!" and: "Awesome!! Love you both!" as well as: "You are the most beautiful couple in Hollywood," plus another fan added: "Best couple forever!!"

Kyra and Kevin, who share kids Travis Bacon, 34, and Sosie Bacon, 32, live between their apartment in New York City and a farm in Connecticut.

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, The Summer I Turned Pretty actress reflected on having a long-lasting marriage in Hollywood, after host Hoda Kotb noted that despite their decades-long career in the industry, the two "don't feel like a Hollywood couple."

"I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," Kyra explained, and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

Moreover, touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"