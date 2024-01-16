Amanda Seyfried turns heads in homemade dress designed by six-year-old daughter Nina – see photo

Amanda Seyfried skipped the Emmy Awards on Monday, but she still made sure to celebrate the achievements of her peers in style from the comfort of her own home.

The 38-year-old, who was not nominated at this year's Emmys, marked the awards ceremony by still dressing up for the occasion – but instead of her usual red carpet designer glam, she wore a homemade dress designed by her six-year-old daughter, Nina.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Amanda shared a black-and-white photo of herself modeling a makeshift mini dress adorned with various ribbons hanging from the hem.

Due to the lack of color in the photo, it is hard to make out what material the 'dress' is made from, but Nina did an incredible job piecing it together to highlight her mom's physique, creating a nipped-in waist that showcased Amanda's curves and long legs.

Captioning the snap, the proud mom wrote: "Celebrating the Emmy's with a handmade creation by a six year old," implying it was her daughter who made the dress.

The Mean Girls actress shares Nina and her son, Thomas, three, with her actor husband Thomas Sadoski. The family lives on a farm in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York with 34 animals.

The couple, who starred in Newsroom and Life in Pieces together, prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, instead sharing glimpses of their quiet life upstate with the occasional social media photo.

In 2022, when Amanda won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading turn in Hulu's The Dropout, she made sure to pay tribute to her husband and children, speaking directly to her daughter in her speech, adding: "Hi! Bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

She exclusively told HELLO! about Nina's reaction to the moment, saying: "My daughter actually cried. She was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV. And I was like 'Are you kidding?'

"So, I called her, she was supposed to be in bed to go to school tomorrow. I didn't expect that to be the reaction. But I think in ten years she'll appreciate it," she continued.

Amanda explained at the time why sharing her joy with her family is so important to her, adding: "I really wanted to do that for them, and my husband was like 'You've got to just talk to them when you get up there, you've just got to talk to them. Those are the people that matter, and this is what you're doing it for now.'"

It might not be long before Nina follows in her parents' footsteps as Amanda previously revealed that her daughter is a "natural-born actor". "She's not working, but I know in my bones that this is what she is. She's a performer," she told People.

"My husband's like, 'I'm terrified'," she added. "And I was like, 'Let her do what she's going to do. She's a child of actors. What do you expect?'".

Amanda also explained that Nina is at an age now where she is finally understanding what her mom does for a living. "She's starting to really appreciate that this is what I do for a living, and she understands it as much as any 6-year-old can," she explained.

"When I say 'I'm going to go do this, you'll see me on TV,' she'll be like, 'Okay mama,' and she misses me, but when I come back, she's proud ... She has this pride."

