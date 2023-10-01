Harper Beckham is a mini style muse £2.9k jewels and linen trousers with David Beckham in Paris

It's been a whirlwind week for Victoria Beckham, who seriously raised the barre for luxury womenswear with a ballet-inspired collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The fashion mogul's family flocked to support her, with her husband David Beckham and their children Cruz, Harper, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz seated in the front row amongst The Kardashians and Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

Following Victoria's SS24 Fashion Show, which saw model Kendall Jenner close the runway, the Beckhams were seen leaving their Parisian hotel after a night of partying.

© Getty Harper Beckham stepped out hand-in-hand with her dad, David

All eyes were on stylish Harper, 12, who was every inch her mother's mini style muse in a relaxed linen-and-knitwear ensemble. The youngest Beckham looked so grown up as she stepped out of her hotel, holding hands with her dad.

© Getty Harper was wearing a £2.9k necklace

Harper rocked wide-leg linen trousers and fresh white trainers, layering against the autumnal chill with an ultra-soft grey knit jumper. Trendy Harper wore her honey-blonde hair in a straight style, accessorising with delicate pearl earrings and a spellbinding pendant necklace from royal-favourite jewellers Van Cleef & Arpels.

Victoria's mini-me was wearing the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain. The timeless necklace, which has also been worn by the Princess of Wales, is the 'Women's Yellow Gold Vintage Alhambra Gold and Mother-of-pearl Pendant' that currently retails for £2,590.

She may only be 12, but Harper is well-versed in the high-octane glamour of Fashion Week. The trendy tween memorably made her fashionable debut when she was just two-years-old, sitting on her father's lap at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York back in 2014.

© Getty David Beckham took daughter Harper to Victoria Beckham show in New York when she was only two years old.

The young cool-girl also brushed shoulders with the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid back in 2022 at her mother's SS23 Fashion Show, and partied with Kris and Kendall Jenner at this year's illustrious after party.

© Getty Harper Beckham on the FROW at the Burberry "London in Los Angeles" event in 2015

Despite her star-studded lifestyle, fans can't help but gush over Harper's heartwarming relationship with her football legend dad. Taking to Instagram before Victoria's show on Friday, David filmed his daughter touching up his makeup and singing along to Taylor Swift.

© Getty Bella Hadid wearing the stunning dress whilst posing backstage with Gigi and Victoria's daughter Harper

"Every girl needs a father like this in her life," gushed one fan, as another wrote: "Absolutely heart melting to watch. What a superb father and role model."

"I love your father daughter relationship… warms my heart," wrote another.