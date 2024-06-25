Avril Lavigne looks unrecognizable in futuristic dress and punky hair

Loved for her punk princess aesthetic that remains just as iconic now as it did in the noughties, Avril Lavigne has firmly cemented her status in the fashion world.

On Monday, the Canadian singer-songwriter, 39, switched up her usual grunge girl look for a futuristic monochrome ensemble designed by Iris Van Herpen.

Complete with balloon shorts, a structured high-neck blazer adorned with an all-over botanical print and a futuristic accordion-like skirt, Avril went totally off brand as she graced the front row of the Dutch designer's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

© Pierre Suu Avril Lavigne wears Iris Van Herpen at Paris Fashion Week

Staying true to her punky roots, the blonde 'Girlfriend' hitmaker was sure to add some noughties drama to her look, adding statement Liberty spikes to her hair, which was styled in a half-up, half-down style.

The 'Complicated' singer rocked an edgy makeup look, opting for an alt eyeliner and eyeshadow combo that brought out her icy blue eyes. It wasn't Avril's only unexpected look of the day, as the star later slipped into a textured boucle dress to watch the Tamara Ralph show.

© Christian Vierig Avril Lavigne wears grey blue fringe dress

The pop rock artist brushed shoulders with Ellie Goulding on the star-studded front row, who looked equally chic in a birdcage dress and Hepburn-inspired boater hat.

© Marc Piasecki Avril met Ellie Goulding on the front row of the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

Avril Lavigne's 'jaded' relationships

It's been an epic start to the summer for Avril, who kicked off her long-awaited Greatest Hits Tour on May 22 in Vancouver.

The highly-anticipated string of performances, which presents some of the most memorable hits from Avril's two-decade long discography, comes shortly after the star opened up about her rocky relationships for the first time.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Love Story

Speaking on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Avril spoke for the first time about her past marriages and infidelity in her relationships that left her feeling "jaded" about men.

When asked if she had been cheated on, Avril replied: "Have I been with a male before? Then the answer is yes!"

She continued: "That's just if anyone's ever [expletive] me over, which has happened a [expletive] ton. I've always just been the classy [expletive] who's taken the high road and kept it to myself."

The singer has been married twice, to singers Deryck Whibley (of Sum 41, from 2006-10) and Chad Kroeger (of Nickelback, from 2013-15), and she was briefly engaged to musician Mod Sun as well while also being linked with other public figures.