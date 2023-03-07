How Avril Lavigne's black gothic wedding dress was worlds apart from her first wedding The singer appears to have moved on with Tyga after her split from Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne appears to have found love again after she was spotted kissing Tyga weeks after she called off her engagement to Mod Sun.

The Complicated singer is no stranger to having her love life make headlines following two failed marriages and now a broken engagement. Avril's pop/punk style is often cause for discussion too, but she surprised everyone when it came to her choice of dresses for her weddings to Deryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger as they couldn't have been more different!

WATCH: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's surprise split after whirlwind engagement

Loading the player...

Avril and Sum 41 frontman Deryck walked down the aisle in 2006 but they were only married for three years before they split. She went on to tie the knot with Nickelback star Chad in 2013 but their marriage ended after two years.

For her first nuptials, Avril had a non-denominational ceremony at a private estate in Montecito, California, and wore a traditional white gown by Vera Wang.

TRENDING: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her: 'We can't wait'

POPULAR: Denise Richards sizzles in skintight swimsuit - and wait 'til you see her legs!

The stunning dress featured a strapless design with scalloped edges across the bust, a flowing skirt with an extended train, and an elaborate floor-length veil. She also carried a white bouquet.

Avril wore a white Vera Wang gown for her first wedding

"I've been dreaming about my wedding day since I was a little girl. I have to wear the white dress," she previously said.

"People thought that I would [wear a] black wedding dress, and I would have. But at the same time, I was thinking about the wedding pictures, and I wanted to be in style. I didn't want to be thinking, 20 years later, 'Oh, why did I wear my hair like that?'"

However, she had a change of heart for her second wedding as Avril went full goth in a black strapless tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier. She also carried black roses, and her groom, Chad, wore an all-black outfit too.

Avril and Chad wore black for their wedding

The couple said 'I do' on July 1, 2003 – a year after they started dating – in the glittering Chateau de la Napoule, a medieval castle close to Cannes.

While we will have to wait to see if Avril decides to try her hand at marriage for a third time, we wouldn't be surprised if she opts for a colorful bridal gown considering she wore a pink feathered dress to her engagement party with Mod Sun back in 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.