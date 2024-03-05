Paris Jackson is pulling out all the stops during her Paris Fashion Week appearances – and her latest look is no exception.

The 25-year-old stunned onlookers at the Coperni show on Monday wearing a black mini dress that boasted a bodycon fit that showcased her slim physique.

The outfit also featured cut-outs on her shoulders, which showcased a handful of her numerous tattoos.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock Paris looked very cool in her edgy outfit

Adding some edge to the ensemble, Paris paired the dress with knee-high, croc-print boots that flashed a hint of her toned legs – but it was her quirky accessory that really elevated her look.

Paris rocked a statement beanie hat that boasted cat ears on top of her head and wrapped around her neck, pulling out pieces of her lightly curled hair to frame her sculpted face.

© Getty Images Paris rocked a cat-ear beanie

That wasn't her only head-turning outfit of the day. She also looked stunning in a turtleneck, leopard print midi dress to attend the Stella McCartney show.

Paris opted to let the statement frock speak for itself and kept the rest of her look understated, accessorizing with a tan clutch and matching strappy heels.

© Getty Images Paris looked gorgeous in her leopard print dress

At the show, Paris sat on the front row between Stella's dad, Sir Paul McCartney, and his Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr.

Paul has been a huge inspiration to Paris, and she revealed in 2017 that he is her "dream musician" to write a song for. "I actually already wrote a song I'd like him to sing, but it probs won't happen," she told Teen Vogue at the time.

It remains to be seen if Paul will ever take Paris up on her offer, but he is no stranger to working with the Jackson family, having collaborated with Michael on several songs in the '70s and '80s.

© Getty Images Paris sat frow with Paul and Ringo

The pair were once good friends, but they had a falling out when Michael outbid Paul for the publishing rights to the majority of the Beatles' catalog in 1985.

The late King of Pop bagged the rights to around 250 songs for $47.5 million, which put an end to his friendship with Paul and they never worked together again.

"I think it's dodgy to do something like that," Paul said at the time. "To be someone's friend, and then buy the rug they’re standing on."

Discussing the mauver in 2001, Paul said: "He won't even answer my letters, so we haven't talked and we don't have that great a relationship."

© Getty Images Paris is a huge fan of Sir Paul

He added: "The trouble is I wrote those songs for nothing and buying them back at these phenomenal sums, I just can't do it."

Before Michael died in 2009, however, the former friends did finally connect, although it appears nothing was resolved.

"Somebody had to get it, I suppose… I did talk to him about it, but he kind of blanked me on it," Paul told David Letterman.

"He kept saying, 'That’s just business, Paul.' You know. So, I thought, 'Yeah, it is,' and waited for a reply, but we never kind of got to it… It was no big bust-up. We kind of drifted apart after that".

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.