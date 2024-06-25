Serena Williams amazes in preppy corset and mini skirt

Serena Williams can always be relied upon to pull out all the stops when she enjoys a glamorous outing away from the tennis court.
The former women's singles champion, 42, made a glamorous appearance at Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall 2024 show held at Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in a look her fans would not have seen coming.
The athlete opted for a preppy chic look featuring a red ribbed strapless corset which was embellished with a dachshund print in white beading. Underneath she layered a candy pink and white striped shirt with a pleated hem and wore a clashing red checked tie around her neck.
Adding to Serena's layered look was a red and white blazer made from a checked tweed stitched together with a striped cotton which was slung over her shoulders in a cool and casual way.
Under the layered top half, the mother-of-two wore a red pleated mini skirt with the same canine-inspired beading.
Adding to the furry friend feel of the look was the star's red leather bag which was also in the shape of a sausage dog with short handles. Rounding off her outfit was a pair of white frilly ankle socks and black heeled brogues with a pointed toe.
The doting mother of Olympia and Adira wore her hair in gorgeous wet-look mermaid waves with a headband to push the style away from her face. Her makeup looked pristine with a shimmery eyeshadow look, fluttery eyelashes, and a pink-toned lip.
The sporting sensation was seen on the front row with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, as well as A Thousand and One star Teyana Taylor and Midsommar actor Will Poulter.
Serena looked so chic in a pale pink pantsuit with a sheer shirt underneath that was embellished with the Gucci monogram in rhinestones. She also wore a pink belt, nude heels, and rounded off the look with a burgundy Gucci bag.
Serena then flew to Paris for the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
The star switched up her look, opting for a black pinstripe caped coat over a slinky black cami. The ensemble was made complete with a pair of surprising black clogs with gold hardware and a sleek side ponytail.