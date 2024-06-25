Serena Williams amazes in preppy corset and mini skirt

Serena Williams can always be relied upon to pull out all the stops when she enjoys a glamorous outing away from the tennis court.

The former women's singles champion, 42, made a glamorous appearance at Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall 2024 show held at Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in a look her fans would not have seen coming.

© Getty Serena Williams attended the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show The athlete opted for a preppy chic look featuring a red ribbed strapless corset which was embellished with a dachshund print in white beading. Underneath she layered a candy pink and white striped shirt with a pleated hem and wore a clashing red checked tie around her neck.

© Getty Serena wore a layered corset and blazer look Adding to Serena's layered look was a red and white blazer made from a checked tweed stitched together with a striped cotton which was slung over her shoulders in a cool and casual way.

© Getty Serena wore a preppy chic aesthetic Under the layered top half, the mother-of-two wore a red pleated mini skirt with the same canine-inspired beading. © Getty Serena Williams carried a dog-shaped bag Adding to the furry friend feel of the look was the star's red leather bag which was also in the shape of a sausage dog with short handles. Rounding off her outfit was a pair of white frilly ankle socks and black heeled brogues with a pointed toe.

© Getty Serena opted for a red maximalist look The doting mother of Olympia and Adira wore her hair in gorgeous wet-look mermaid waves with a headband to push the style away from her face. Her makeup looked pristine with a shimmery eyeshadow look, fluttery eyelashes, and a pink-toned lip.

© Getty Serena Williams sat with Anna Wintour, Teyana Taylor and Will Poulter on the front row The sporting sensation was seen on the front row with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, as well as A Thousand and One star Teyana Taylor and Midsommar actor Will Poulter.

Serena's Fashion Week attire © Getty Venus Williams and Serena Williams were seen front row at the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show The former tennis player has been jetting around Europe for a slew of high fashion events. Earlier this month Serena attended the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Menswear Fashion Week alongside her sister, Venus.

Serena looked so chic in a pale pink pantsuit with a sheer shirt underneath that was embellished with the Gucci monogram in rhinestones. She also wore a pink belt, nude heels, and rounded off the look with a burgundy Gucci bag. © Getty Paul Mescal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams enjoyed the Gucci show Serena then flew to Paris for the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.