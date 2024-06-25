Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Serena Williams amazes in waist-cinching corset and mini skirt
Serena Williams amazes in preppy corset and mini skirt

The tennis star enjoyed a child-free trip for Paris Fashion Week

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Serena Williams can always be relied upon to pull out all the stops when she enjoys a glamorous outing away from the tennis court.

The former women's singles champion, 42, made a glamorous appearance at Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall 2024 show held at Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in a look her fans would not have seen coming.

Serena Williams attended the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

The athlete opted for a preppy chic look featuring a red ribbed strapless corset which was embellished with a dachshund print in white beading. Underneath she layered a candy pink and white striped shirt with a pleated hem and wore a clashing red checked tie around her neck.

Serena wore a layered corset and blazer look

Adding to Serena's layered look was a red and white blazer made from a checked tweed stitched together with a striped cotton which was slung over her shoulders in a cool and casual way.

Serena wore a preppy chic aesthetic

Under the layered top half, the mother-of-two wore a red pleated mini skirt with the same canine-inspired beading.

Serena Williams carried a dog-shaped bag

Adding to the furry friend feel of the look was the star's red leather bag which was also in the shape of a sausage dog with short handles. Rounding off her outfit was a pair of white frilly ankle socks and black heeled brogues with a pointed toe.

Serena opted for a red maximalist look

The doting mother of Olympia and Adira wore her hair in gorgeous wet-look mermaid waves with a headband to push the style away from her face. Her makeup looked pristine with a shimmery eyeshadow look, fluttery eyelashes, and a pink-toned lip.

Serena Williams sat with Anna Wintour, Teyana Taylor and Will Poulter on the front row

The sporting sensation was seen on the front row with American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, as well as A Thousand and One star Teyana Taylor and Midsommar actor Will Poulter.

Serena's Fashion Week attire

Venus Williams and Serena Williams were seen front row at the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show

The former tennis player has been jetting around Europe for a slew of high fashion events. Earlier this month Serena attended the Gucci Men's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show during the Milan Menswear Fashion Week alongside her sister, Venus.

Serena looked so chic in a pale pink pantsuit with a sheer shirt underneath that was embellished with the Gucci monogram in rhinestones. She also wore a pink belt, nude heels, and rounded off the look with a burgundy Gucci bag.

Paul Mescal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams enjoyed the Gucci show

Serena then flew to Paris for the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Serena Williams attended the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The star switched up her look, opting for a black pinstripe caped coat over a slinky black cami. The ensemble was made complete with a pair of surprising black clogs with gold hardware and a sleek side ponytail.

