Elizabeth Hurley steps out in figure-hugging lace dress and daring fascinator for exciting day out

Elizabeth Hurley delighted fans on Thursday when she shared the incredible details of her outfit for this year's Royal Ascot.

The 59-year-old actress looked sensational wearing a white embroidered lace midi dress from Monique Lhuillier. The picture-perfect gown perfectly flattered Elizabeth's svelte physique, and was adorned with colourful flowers.

As for her accessories, the Gossip Girl star fully embraced the spirit of Ascot and opted for a dramatic, oversized fascinator, which she confessed, left her needing to sit side-on in the car due to its towering height.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Yes, I had to travel with my head sideways for the whole journey and may have a permanent crick in my neck but….what a day!! Thank you @ascotracecourse [pink love heart emoji].

© Karwai Tang Elizabeth Hurley and Henry Birtles stepped out together at the annual event

"Thank you @moniquelhuillierofficial for my beautiful dress and @stephenjonesmillinery for my heavenly hat. Thank you to @birtleshenry -aka The Racing Poet- for being my long-suffering pal and dapper date."

Elizabeth also added a pair of chic baby pink croc-pink stilettos and a matching clutch bag.

As for her glam, the mother-of-one wore her beautiful brunette locks cascading down in soft waves. Meanwhile, her makeup look was comprised of copious amounts of rosy blusher and matching pink glossy lips as well as immaculate eye makeup.

© Karwai Tang Elizabeth's outfit was perfection!

For earrings, the model chose subtle pearls that perfectly matched her ensemble. Adding a final, A-List touch, Elizabeth slipped on a pair of circular sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

It's safe to say the look went down well with her followers, many of whom took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her dazzling look.

Supermodel Heidi Klum penned: "So pretty," alongside a heart-eye emoji. A second added: "Oh what girls do for fashion!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "You look fabulous!" alongside a red love heart emoji.

Elizabeth was joined by celebrities and royals alike on day three of the annual event. Others who were pictured included, King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara and Mike Tindall, to name just a few. See our full round-up of celebrity arrivals here.