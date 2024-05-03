Kate Beckinsale stuns in white mini-gown as she returns to the red carpet at King's Gala

After a noticeable pause due to health concerns, the ever-glamorous Kate Beckinsale made a dazzling return to the spotlight at the inaugural King's Trust Gala in New York City, gracing the event with her presence in a breathtaking ensemble.

This marked Kate's first red carpet appearance since her hospital stay and the 50-year-old Underworld actress did not disappoint. She told HELLO! that this had been a "rough year" for her but she was really impressed with King Charles for his attitude to his health.

"I'm really impressed about is how open the King has been about having cancer. My mom's got cancer and my sister just died of cancer. And I think having a monarchy that is, you know, people kind of go, why have we got it? What was it for? And all of that," she said.

Kate, known for her impeccable style, chose an ethereal white organza gown that perfectly encapsulated her signature blend of elegance and bold fashion choices.

The one-shoulder gown featured a sculpted wave-like design that cascaded from her shoulder down to the hem, creating an arresting visual flow.

© Theo Wargo Kate Beckinsale attends The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala

The bodice of the dress daringly left her waist bare, while the skirt boasted voluminous layers that fell dramatically to one side, forming an artistic "slit" that elegantly revealed her white open-toe platform heels.

Accentuating her look, Kate carried an emerald green bejeweled clutch that not only complemented her vibrant manicure but also added a pop of color to her otherwise monochrome outfit.

© Theo Wargo Kate wowed the crowds

Her accessories were tastefully understated yet opulent, with one-strand diamond dangle earrings and a selection of diamond rings adding just the right amount of sparkle.

Her makeup was a flawless extension of her outfit’s theme, with shimmery eyeshadow and nude lip gloss enhancing her natural beauty, while her hair was styled in a high updo, crowned with a bold black bow—adding a modern twist to her fairy-tale-like appearance.

© Theo Wargo Kate's dress featured daring cut-outs

Kate shared this special night with other luminaries such as John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Penélope Cruz, Rita Ora, and Kate Moss, as well as the evening's co-chairman and King’s Trust Global Ambassador, Lionel Richie.

The gala, held on May 2, was not just a fashion showcase but a fundraising event for the King’s Trust, which continues to support young people globally.

Before her health hiatus, Kate was a regular on the red carpet, captivating fashion critics with her choices, like the hip-baring silver dress at the SAG-AFTRA awards in February and a shimmering ensemble at the Golden Globes in January.

However, her recent health struggles saw her stepping back from the public eye, focusing on recovery as she shared glimpses of her journey on Instagram, including heartfelt thanks to those supporting her during her recovery.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale shares photos from the hospital on Instagram

Despite not revealing the specific reasons for her hospital stay, Kate's resilience shone through. On April 17, she hinted at overcoming "tummy troubles," sharing a photo in a playful T-shirt that declared her a "tummy troubles survivor," demonstrating her ability to face personal challenges with a touch of humor.