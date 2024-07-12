Natalie Portman displays endlessly toned legs in mesh mini dress for jaw-dropping new appearance

Natalie Portman never disappoints when it comes to red carpet style – and her latest look is no different.

The 43-year-old looked phenomenal at the premiere of her new AppleTV+ show, Lady in the Lake, in New York City on Thursday.

Natalie was all legs in a strapless mesh mini-dress that showcased her incredible physique.

The head-turning design boasted a split opening at the center and was worn over black shorts and a mesh corset, with a black belt with silver hardware wrapped around her trim waist.

Elongating her limbs further, the Black Swan star added a pair of strappy, open-toed heels and drew attention to her décolletage by wearing her hair in a chic updo with loose pieces framing her face.

© Getty Images Natalie wowed in her strapless mesh dress

Her jaw-dropping outing came just 24 hours after she stunned at a screening of the show in a pink mini dress.

Natalie's dress was crafted from a fabric that mimicked the delicate texture of real flower petals.

The chic ensemble featured dark red velvet straps that tied elegantly at her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

© Getty Images Natalie elongated her legs with strappy heels

Lady in the Lake stars Natalie and Moses Ingram, who portray two women following the disappearance of a young girl.

Written by Alma Har’el, the official synopsis for the compelling noir thriller reads: "When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.

"Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson, a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.

© Getty Images Natalie and Moses both looked gorgeous

“Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.”

Speaking about the show, Natalie told L’Officiel: "The story itself was really compelling to me because of two primary things: So there was a real imagination of what it was like to be a woman at that time in that kind of city.

© Getty Images Natalie wore her hair in a chic updo and smokey eye makeup

"And also the story of Jewish assimilation is interesting to me, and the question of what It's like when oppressed people can become oppressors."

Speaking about making a TV show, she continued: “As an actor, you also have a lot more character details because you have so much more time, of course.

© Getty Images Y'lan Noel, Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram and Josiah Cross all star in Lady in the Lake

"The format of telling a story in a series format allows for such intricacy of character and so much more space to develop a story. It obviously has been so impressive as a medium. Some of the best storytelling of our times has been in the series format."

Lady in the Lake also stars Insecure actor Y’lan Noel, Fleabag star Brett Gelman, Swarm actor Byron Bowers, Wonder actor Noah Jupe, King Richard actor Josiah Cross, Scream star Mikey Madison and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Pruitt Taylor Vince.