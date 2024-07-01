Jessica Alba’s lookalike teenage daughters' rewear dresses from her twenties in must-see red carpet moment

Jessica Alba was every inch a proud mom at the screening of her new Netflix action thriller movie, Trigger Warning, as she graced the red carpet alongside her two daughters, Honor, 16, and Haven, 12.

The radiant trio beamed beside each other, sparking a major reaction from fans as they rushed to Instagram to comment on Jessica's lookalike daughters sharing similarities with the star.

"Wow, like mom, like daughter, all beautiful," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Oh wow, like two different younger versions of you. Gorgeous ladies."

© Phillip Faraone Jessica with her two daughters who are growing up so fast!

It's not just features the family share, as Jessica revealed her daughters had actually raided her wardrobe for their shining moment in the spotlight.

"Throwing it back all the way to '07 and '10 in the sweetest way ever," Jessica began on Instagram.

"For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my Prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London and Havie wore my Dolce & Gabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010.

"I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch," the mom-of-three concluded.

© Ian West - PA Images Jessica Alba wore the gingham puff-ball dress for the European premiere of Valentine's Day at the Odeon Leicester Square, London in 2010

Sure enough, Jessica's daughters chose to rewear some of her most iconic noughties outfits from her It-girl era of her twenties.

© Albert L. Ortega The actress wore the same denim dress back in 2007

The Hollywood darling rose to prominence at age 19 as the lead actress of the television series Dark Angel, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Jessica Alba's family life

Jessica shares three children with her husband, actor Cash Warren. The pair first became parents in 2008, welcoming their eldest daughter Honor on 7 June.

Haven followed in 2011; "Healthy and happy! Big sister Honor couldn't be more excited about the new addition to our family," the family shared on Facebook.

© Instagram Jessica celebrates her birthday with her daughters

Six years later, Jessica and Cash welcomed their third child, son Hayes Alba Warren, who was born on New Year's Eve.

After having two girls, Jessica was delighted to be welcoming a boy!

"For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more," she candidly said on The Rachael Ray Show. "When he comes home, they're like, 'Daddy!' It's like a party."