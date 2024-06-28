Nicole Kidman exudes glamour in leg-split slinky dress

Nicole Kidman pulled out the stops on Wednesday when she stepped out for a high fashion outing days after celebrating her wedding anniversary with Keith Urban.

The Northman star, 57, was seen alongside her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week looking next level.

© Getty Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga The Aquaman star wore a figure-skimming Balenciaga maxi dress with capped sleeves and a high neck. She channeled Kim Kardashian, who has worked closely with Balenciaga, wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses and black stilettos.

© Getty Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman twinned in Paris Her strawberry blonde locks were styled straight and her makeup look was simple but radiant. Her 15-year-old daughter wore a similar all-black look except hers had long sleeves and featured a shorter cut.

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show The Nine Perfect Strangers actress shared the look with her 10 million Instagram followers, showing off the leg-baring aspect of her look from her hotel room. "Thank you to the exquisite @ThePeninsulaParis for a great fashion week stay," the mother-of-four penned.

© Getty Katy Perry wore an unexpected ensemble Keith Urban's wife wasn't the only star at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week event. 'Firework' singer Katy Perry was also in attendance, opting for an unexpected braless look with a fur coat and black ripped stockings.

A recent red carpet look © Getty Nicole Kidman arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's A Family Affair in Hollywood Nicole opted for a contrasting look earlier this month when she led the way on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's A Family Affair at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.

© Getty Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron star in A Family Affair The star, who plays the role of Brooke Harwood in the new rom-com, was seen looking incredible alongside her co-stars Joey King and Zac Efron wearing a nude Gucci dress. The strapless number with a corseted bodice was teamed with a chunky chain choker and a chic ponytail.

Queen of the nude dress © Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban packed on the PDA It is not the first time the Moulin Rouge star has rocked a nude dress - in fact, it has become a staple in her red carpet wardrobe over the years. Nicole packed on the PDA with her country music star husband at the 2017 Oscars wearing a backless number with intricate beaded embellishments.

© Don Arnold Nicole opted for a nude gown at a special screening of Expats More recently she wore the flesh-toned hue to a screening of her Prime Video drama series Expats.