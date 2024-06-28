Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman exudes glamour in slinky dress following private Keith Urban celebration
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Nicole Kidman in black dress and sunglasses© Getty

Nicole Kidman exudes glamour in leg-split slinky dress

The Northman star looked incredible during Paris Fashion Week  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman pulled out the stops on Wednesday when she stepped out for a high fashion outing days after celebrating her wedding anniversary with Keith Urban.

The Northman star, 57, was seen alongside her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week looking next level. 

Nicole Kidman attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga

The Aquaman star wore a figure-skimming Balenciaga maxi dress with capped sleeves and a high neck. She channeled Kim Kardashian, who has worked closely with Balenciaga, wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses and black stilettos.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Balenciaga 53rd CoutureÂ Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Nicole Kidman twinned in Paris

Her strawberry blonde locks were styled straight and her makeup look was simple but radiant. Her 15-year-old daughter wore a similar all-black look except hers had long sleeves and featured a shorter cut.

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show© Instagram/Derek Blasberg
Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban with other attendees at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress shared the look with her 10 million Instagram followers, showing off the leg-baring aspect of her look from her hotel room. "Thank you to the exquisite @ThePeninsulaParis for a great fashion week stay," the mother-of-four penned.

Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty
Katy Perry wore an unexpected ensemble

Keith Urban's wife wasn't the only star at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week event. 'Firework' singer Katy Perry was also in attendance, opting for an unexpected braless look with a fur coat and black ripped stockings.

A recent red carpet look

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "A Family Affair" in Hollywood© Getty
Nicole Kidman arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's A Family Affair in Hollywood

Nicole opted for a contrasting look earlier this month when she led the way on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's A Family Affair at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron star in A Family Affair© Getty
Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron star in A Family Affair

The star, who plays the role of Brooke Harwood in the new rom-com, was seen looking incredible alongside her co-stars Joey King and Zac Efron wearing a nude Gucci dress.

The strapless number with a corseted bodice was teamed with a chunky chain choker and a chic ponytail.

Queen of the nude dress

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing on red carpet© Getty
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban packed on the PDA

It is not the first time the Moulin Rouge star has rocked a nude dress - in fact, it has become a staple in her red carpet wardrobe over the years.

Nicole packed on the PDA with her country music star husband at the 2017 Oscars wearing a backless number with intricate beaded embellishments.

Nicole Kidman attends a special screening of "Expats" at Palace Verona on December 20, 2023 in Sydney, New South Wales. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)© Don Arnold
Nicole opted for a nude gown at a special screening of Expats

More recently she wore the flesh-toned hue to a screening of her Prime Video drama series Expats.

Nicole Kidman in nude balletic dress on red carpet© Getty
Nicole Kidman wore a balletic number to the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere

DISCOVER: Nicole Kidman displays endless legs in intimate wedding anniversary photo with Keith Urban 

In 2017, Nicole attended the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House. We loved the balletic style of her fit-and-flare nude dress from Zuhair Murad's Fall 17/18 collection which featured a high tulle-adorned neckline and a lacy full skirt. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more