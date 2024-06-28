Nicole Kidman exudes glamour in leg-split slinky dress

Nicole Kidman pulled out the stops on Wednesday when she stepped out for a high fashion outing days after celebrating her wedding anniversary with Keith Urban.
The Northman star, 57, was seen alongside her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week looking next level.
The Aquaman star wore a figure-skimming Balenciaga maxi dress with capped sleeves and a high neck. She channeled Kim Kardashian, who has worked closely with Balenciaga, wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses and black stilettos.
Her strawberry blonde locks were styled straight and her makeup look was simple but radiant. Her 15-year-old daughter wore a similar all-black look except hers had long sleeves and featured a shorter cut.
The Nine Perfect Strangers actress shared the look with her 10 million Instagram followers, showing off the leg-baring aspect of her look from her hotel room. "Thank you to the exquisite @ThePeninsulaParis for a great fashion week stay," the mother-of-four penned.
Keith Urban's wife wasn't the only star at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week event. 'Firework' singer Katy Perry was also in attendance, opting for an unexpected braless look with a fur coat and black ripped stockings.
A recent red carpet look
Nicole opted for a contrasting look earlier this month when she led the way on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's A Family Affair at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.
The star, who plays the role of Brooke Harwood in the new rom-com, was seen looking incredible alongside her co-stars Joey King and Zac Efron wearing a nude Gucci dress.
The strapless number with a corseted bodice was teamed with a chunky chain choker and a chic ponytail.
Queen of the nude dress
It is not the first time the Moulin Rouge star has rocked a nude dress - in fact, it has become a staple in her red carpet wardrobe over the years.
Nicole packed on the PDA with her country music star husband at the 2017 Oscars wearing a backless number with intricate beaded embellishments.
DISCOVER: Nicole Kidman displays endless legs in intimate wedding anniversary photo with Keith Urban
In 2017, Nicole attended the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House. We loved the balletic style of her fit-and-flare nude dress from Zuhair Murad's Fall 17/18 collection which featured a high tulle-adorned neckline and a lacy full skirt.