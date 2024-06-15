Rihanna almost bares all posing nearly nude in jaw-dropping photos you can't miss

Rihanna left little to the imagination in a new photoshoot that saw her posing nearly nude.

The 36-year-old almost bared all in a provocative spread for Perfect magazine issue 6.5, exposing her naked skin in stunning black and white photos.

The images shared on Instagram saw Rihanna in several avant-garde looks, but it was her exposing her bare legs and derriere that stole the show.

In one image, the singer spread her legs and held up a gown embellished with shiny discs to protect her modesty.

The second photo in the slide saw her lying on the floor with the same dress strategically placed around her to show off her naked form without revealing too much.

Other photos from the shoot featured Rihanna wearing an over-the-top white wig and exaggerated painted-on eyebrows while posing topless in a structured balloon skirt.

Her risqué appearance comes after she stunned her followers with her natural, short curly hair after announcing her debut haircare line.

On June 4, the business mogul announced the launch of Fenty Hair, which went live on June 13.

According to Fenty Hair's official Instagram account, the "flexible line of products" has been "developed & tested on all hair types to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect".

The products are "powered by our proprietary complex, Replenicore-5. It's clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect, and it's infused in all Fenty Hair products for always-on repair, at every step".

© Getty Images Rihanna looked gorgeous with her natural hair

Sharing the exciting news, she teased on Instagram: "A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," Rihanna shared with her 151 million Instagram followers.

"I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It's time to play and get stronger by the style."

In a promotional video, Rihanna showcased her hair in various styles, from a honey-blonde pixie wig to natural curls.

© Getty Images Fenty Hair has been developed and tested on all hair types

"Hair has always been very personal to me," she stated.

"It's an outlet of self-expression, creativity. I feel like it's also been markers of my evolution and growth over the years."

© Getty Images Fenty Hair is powered by Replenicore-5

The accompanying caption read: "My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle—while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use."

She encouraged fans to sign up for early access to the products, expressing her excitement: "I can't wait for y'all to experience this!! hit the [link] in my bio to sign up & shop first!"