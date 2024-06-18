Salma Hayek's curvaceous figure looks phenomenal in extremely tight red dress

Salma Hayek left little to the imagination when she rocked up to the Fashion Arabia dinner in celebration of the 2023 FTA Prize winners in a tight-fitting dress on Monday.

The 57-year-old looked phenomenal in a red dress that hugged her hourglass curves, drawing attention to her tiny waist and cleavage.

Salma oozed confidence as she posed for photos at Claridge's hotel in London – and all eyes were on her and her incredible physique.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Salma made sure nothing distracted from her curve-hugging ensemble, adding color-coordinating heels and a bag.

She wore her raven locks in a chic updo with curtain bangs and added delicate diamond earrings.

To intensify her sultry look, the Mexican actress opted for smokey eyes and a matte nude lip.

© Getty Images Salma looked gorgeous in her red dress

Salma's appearance is often spoken about, and her enviable curves are not the result of spending hours at the gym.

In September, she revealed that the secret behind her hourglass physique is meditation. "I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard... It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it's my own form of it."

© Getty Images Salma oozed confidence in her skintight dress

She emphasized the importance of daily meditation, adding: "You sit in the moment with yourself, that's already meditation. But I do it every day."

Addressing speculation about cosmetic enhancements, Salma set the record straight on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast last June, quipping: "No Botox!" Instead, she credits her youthful appearance to "meditation" and "frequency machines."

She explained: "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun."

© Getty Images Salma added a coordinating red leather jacket

She noted that radio and micro-frequency machines work exceptionally well for her, keeping her skin tight and youthful. "The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don't get with other people."

Meanwhile, Salma appeared to attend her latest event without her husband, François-Henri Pinault, who is often pictured by her side.

The couple has been married for 15 years after meeting in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi, a building owned by François-Henri's father.

© Getty Images Salma enjoyed a dinner at London's Claridges hotel

Salma's husband – who is worth a reported $76 billion – is the chairman and CEO of the French luxury goods company Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

The couple became engaged in 2007 and married at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009.

Two months later, they enjoyed a larger ceremony in Venice, and it was a two-day affair starting with a masquerade ball rehearsal dinner.

© Getty Salma and François have been married for 15 years

They married the following day in the La Fenice Opera House in front of guests including Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron, Lily Cole, Ashley Judd, Woody Harrelson, Anna Wintour, and more.

Salma looked beautiful in a $488,000 Balenciaga ball gown, boasting a V-neckline with an embellished bodice and a full skirt. She wore a second dress for their reception, a strapless corset design with a full, tiered skirt.