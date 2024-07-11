Natalie Portman is a vision in a pink floral mini dress in latest outing

Natalie Portman was an absolute vision in pink as she graced the screening of her highly anticipated Apple TV+ series, Lady in the Lake, at The Paley Museum in New York on Wednesday evening.

At 43, the actress showcased her toned legs in a stunning mini-dress crafted from a fabric that mimicked the delicate texture of real flower petals.

The chic ensemble featured dark red velvet straps that tied elegantly at her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

Natalie completed her ensemble with ankle-strap gold heels that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Natalie Portman stars in Lady of the Lake

Her light brunette locks cascaded down in bouncy waves, framing her face beautifully. To accentuate her natural beauty, she opted for a soft glam makeup look, and her nails were painted a matching red, tying in seamlessly with the feminine theme of her dress.

On the red carpet, Natalie was joined by her co-star Moses Ingram, 30, and director Alma Har'el, 48.

Moses dazzled in a metallic silver gown adorned with a vibrant floral print in shades of red and pink. Her hair was styled in an elegant side bun, and she paired the ensemble with chic black heels.

© Taylor Hill Natalie Portman is glowing as she attends a preview screening for Lady in the Lake

Visionary Israeli-American director Alma embraced a casual yet cool look, sporting a white t-shirt underneath a cream jacket with a whimsical cartoon print. She completed her outfit with oversized white pants and white boots, exuding effortless style.

In Lady in the Lake, Natalie delves into a mysterious world set in 1966 Baltimore. The series centers around the enigmatic disappearance of a young woman on Thanksgiving Day, a case that grips the city and intertwines the lives of two women on a fatal collision course, according to the Apple TV+ synopsis.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Natalie is simply blooming!

Natalie's red carpet appearance comes on the heels of her candid discussion about the immense pressure women face to maintain a perfect body image.

The actress, who shares son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7, with her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, recently opened up about the "extremely dangerous" societal expectations regarding physical appearance, particularly in the age of social media.

© Getty Images Natalie recently divorced Benjamin

In an interview with Grazia, Natalie, who famously lost 20 pounds to portray a ballerina in Black Swan, reflected on the challenges of navigating these pressures. "It's very hard to escape. You have to block it out as much as possible because it's extremely dangerous," she said.

When asked how she manages to shield herself from these expectations, she replied, "Not being on social media, not reading anything about myself."