Amanda Holden glows in waist-cinching dress for outing with lookalike model daughter Lexi

Amanda Holden looked positively radiant as she attended Wimbledon with her lookalike model daughter, Lexi, on Wednesday.

The mother-daughter duo glammed up for their outing, with Amanda, 53, rocking a chic black midi dress complete with a billowing skirt while Lexi wowed in a ruched red-and-white gingham mini dress.

© Instagram Amanda shares a close bond with her two daughters

The budding model completed her look with a pair of square-toed patent heels in white, and added a cluster of silver necklaces for some extra bling.

Ahead of the sporting action on Centre Court, Amanda and Lexi posed for a heartwarming picture on the red carpet which showed the pair wrapping their arms around one another.

© JHORDLE / INhouse images Amanda and Lexi were all smiles on the red carpet

On Instagram, Amanda shared a glimpse inside their outing, opting to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the duo posing in a Vodafone chair. In her caption, she wrote: "Annual girls trip to the best sporting event of the year #wimbledon -thank you so much to @vodafoneuk."

Her post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes', with followers commenting in their droves. Heaping praise on the mother-daughter duo, one fan wrote: "A beautiful picture of you both", while a second remarked: "Lexi looks so much like you" and a third added: "Beautiful photo. Both your girls take after you."

© Instagram The duo looked so chic for their Wimbledon outing

Amanda shares Lexi, 18, and daughter Hollie with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The loved-up couple tied the knot in December 2008, with their one-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. They went on to welcome Hollie in 2012.

It's been a busy time for her eldest daughter Lexi. Back in June, the teen finished her A Levels and celebrated her final day at school.

At the time, Amanda was quick to rally behind her daughter, writing in a touching post: "Last ever day at school. A levels done. Could not be prouder of our little @lexi.hughes__ brilliant, funny, resilient and all grown up… The world is yours.

"Go and live the biggest possible life… Mummy Daddy and Hollie love you."

Lexi is said to be exploring the option of living in America post A-levels, and has already been signed by Storm models.

During a chat with MailOnline in May 2023, Amanda spoke about her daughter's future plans, hinting that a modelling career may soon be on the horizon.

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Lexi is pursuing a modelling career

"She's been taken on by Storm [Modelling Agency]. She's 17 but I think when she's 18 we'll start looking for her to be in that field," she revealed. At the minute they are working on her Lookbook.

"I'm very mindful of what things we go to," added the star. "We went to the Fashion Awards which was really exciting. So yeah, I want to take her to the right things, the relevant things. She's interested in the fashion side of things."