Amanda Holden almost bears all in glamorous shower video from lavish bathroom

Amanda Holden is the queen of bikinis and all things swimwear when it comes to summer, but on Thursday, she went a step further and almost bore all in a candid video on Instagram.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 53, was filmed lathering herself in the most glamorous shower you've ever seen. Facing away from the camera, a topless Amanda swept up her honey-blonde locks and beamed for the camera.

Captioning the post, she penned: "I had such a fab shower thanks to @baylisandhardingplc new The Edit range.

"There are three luxurious scents - Twilight Amber, Cherry Temptation and Neroli Sands. Which one sounds like your favourite? You can pick them up from @bootsuk #Ad #baylisandharding."

As well as her casual updo Amanda sported a face of camera-ready makeup which was comprised of a flawless base, warm bronzer, fluttery false eyelashes and a slick of pink lipstick.

As she lathered up under the water, Amanda also showed off her perfectly manicured nails which were acrylic and painted an on-trend milky-white shade.

Following her shower, Amanda slipped on a cosy robe, making the most of the sprawling bathroom that featured an oversized mirror on one wall.

When Amanda isn't getting glammed up on Instagram, she is at home in her incredible £7 million family home in Surrey, which she shares with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their daughters Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12.

Amanda living it up in her Surrey home

Since moving in just before Christmas Amanda has been hard at work transforming her new abode into her dream house, which she coined her, "Beverly Hills home."

The TV star revealed the striking before and after photos of her two daughters' rooms. Youngest Hollie has a quintessentially Beverly Hills theme and is covered in palm tree wallpaper and pink pin-stripes.

Meanwhile, eldest Lexi's room could be mistaken for a hotel and has a chic 1920s theme.

Speaking about the house, Amanda told MailOnline: "This is my dream home. My entire life I have wanted the dream home, and you know you do the stepping up and now I've finally got it.

"I definitely feel settled… I'm obsessed with interior design and I said to my husband, 'Don't worry, this is the house for life and it will take me a couple of years to do it up' but I think the whole house will be done by June and we only moved in November so I'm already looking for another project... he'll go mental!

"It was the perfect house, and most people would have probably moved in and kept it the same, but it was a very pale, white and grey house and it's not like that anymore.

"I am turning it into the Beverly Hills Hotel, that's my aim. I have just planted two palm trees in the garden, which makes me feel so happy."