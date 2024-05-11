Amanda Holden turns up the heat in tiny string bikini from lavish Surrey garden

Amanda Holden's bikini portfolio is truly a force to be reckoned with. The sun-queen loves nothing more than strutting her stuff in a fabulous two-piece, and on Friday she was captured under the beating British rays in another fabulous set.

The BGT judge, 53, was pictured making the most of her sprawling garden in her incredible Surrey mansion and posed, drink in hand, for a quick snap by the pool. Amanda looked flawless, the blue snake print bikini perfectly framing her impressively toned physique.

© Instagram Amanda looked unbelievable in the at-home shot

"Have an incredible weekend [sunshine emoji] @bgt on @itv 7.40pm Sunday," she penned in the caption.

As usual, Amanda's vibrant blonde locks looked perfect and were styled into immaculate ringlets. She also slipped on a pair of stylish sunglasses to battle the glorious sunshine. The at-home snap even featured Amanda's little pooch Rudie who was gazing at the glittering water.

Summer may have just begun in the UK but it's been bikini season for Amanda since January as she has been jetting off to several sizzling-hot locations around the globe.

The mother-of-two kick-started the new year with a bang and was pictured posing at the famously glamorous Mount Nelson hotel in Cape Town, South Africa.

Amanda oozed beach babe glamour as she relaxed in the sunshine

Amanda oozed chic with a book in hand as she reclined back on a pinstriped sun lounger whilst rocking a strapless blue floral bikini. This time, she added a fabulous straw sun hat, simply epitomising summer glamour!

In the caption, Amanda kept it mysterious and teased that she was filming a mystery project. She wrote: "Little bit of sunshine #shoot for something lovely .. coming soon [South African flag]."

© Instagram Amanda didn't hold back and shared a photo of herself doing a back bend on a swing in the middle of the sea

In March, Amanda took her two daughters, Lexi, 18 and Hollie, 12, and her husband, Chris Hughes on an incredible holiday to the Maldives where she donned a slew of fabulous swimwear.

One stand-out shot saw her pictured in an impressive backbend whilst sitting on a wooden swing in the middle of the crystal-clear sea.

In the image, Amanda swapped her blue number for a vibrant orange triangle set as well as a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses.

Amanda Holden resembles Pamela Anderson in daring red-hot 'Baywatch' bikini

Another incredible moment saw Amanda channel her inner Pamela Anderson as she was filmed running along the stunning Maldives sand in a vibrant red bikini on Good Friday.

In the caption she wrote: "Bapwatch. Happy Hotcross bun day." Amanda's honey-blonde tresses were drenched in seawater in true Baywatch fashion. She once again added a pair of fabulously chic sunglasses.