Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively rocks low-slung jeans alongside Ryan Reynolds after special appearance with 3 daughters
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Blake Lively rocks low-slung jeans alongside Ryan Reynolds after special appearance with 3 daughters

The It Ends With Us star took a casual stroll with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Blake Lively swapped her bold evening aesthetic for a far more casual style when she was seen on Monday taking a leisurely stroll in New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The It Ends With Us actress, 36, was spotted wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans in a mid-wash blue denim which had a fitted waistline and rolled ankle cuffs. 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk arm-in-arm while out for a morning stroll in NY© Backgrid
Blake and Ryan wore cool and casual looks with matching Converse

The Gossip Girl star styled her laid-back denim with a form-fitting black racer tank top, adding a touch of glamour with a raffia 'Flap' bag from Chanel which was beige with black piping. 

Rounding off the A Simple Favor star's look was a pair of burnt orange Converse and a pair of light brown sunnies. Her sandy blonde locks were tied in an undone low bun and she carried a jacket in her hand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)© Getty
Fans are used to seeing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet

Blake walked hand-in-hand with her Deadpool & Wolverine actor husband who looked cool and casual in a cornflower blue shirt and petrol blue chinos. He accessorised his look with sunglasses, a baseball cap, and Converse to match his wife's. 

The appearance with her husband comes shortly after the actress was spotted in a rare public appearance with her three daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, at their mom's bestie Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Blake Lively in nyc street in blue mermaid dress© Getty
Blake Lively attended the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store

The look was a far cry from the looks Blake has rocked while out in NYC in the evening in recent times. The Age of Adeline actress was spotted looking like a real-life mermaid as she headed into the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store in May to attend the launch of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection. 

Blake lively in blue dress with hand on hip© Getty
Blake's jewels matched the beading on her dress

The mother-of-four dazzled in a slinky blue midi dress which had scalloped detailing over the entire beaded garment for a glimmering fish-like quality. The round-necked garment was teamed with a pair of strappy heels and her blonde tresses were styled in voluminous old Hollywood waves.

Blake Lively smiling in a scalloped mermaid dress© Getty
Blake Lively wowed in a scalloped mermaid dress

The star of the show were her incredible Tiffany jewels which were valued at $310,000 (£250,000) by jewellery expert Emma Fathers, senior designer at Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery in conversation with HELLO!

BGettylake's jewels up close© Getty
See Blake's jewels up close

She wore a vintage Tiffany necklace featuring a blue tourmaline wrapped around her wrist like a bracelet, as well as three incredible diamond rings. 

Blake Lively is seen arriving at the "Michael Kors fashion Show" © Getty
Blake Lively wore cow print and brown boots to NYFW

DISCOVER: Blake Lively's boho bathroom in $5m NYC pad with Ryan Reynolds is fit for a luxe hotel 

The sea-ready look differed greatly from the cow print she rocked to the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February. Blake rocked a mini skirt and trench coat in the unexpected animal print which matched her chocolate-hued knee-high boots and bodysuit.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more