Blake Lively rocks low-slung jeans alongside Ryan Reynolds after special appearance with 3 daughters

Blake Lively swapped her bold evening aesthetic for a far more casual style when she was seen on Monday taking a leisurely stroll in New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The It Ends With Us actress, 36, was spotted wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans in a mid-wash blue denim which had a fitted waistline and rolled ankle cuffs.

© Backgrid Blake and Ryan wore cool and casual looks with matching Converse

The Gossip Girl star styled her laid-back denim with a form-fitting black racer tank top, adding a touch of glamour with a raffia 'Flap' bag from Chanel which was beige with black piping.

Rounding off the A Simple Favor star's look was a pair of burnt orange Converse and a pair of light brown sunnies. Her sandy blonde locks were tied in an undone low bun and she carried a jacket in her hand.

© Getty Fans are used to seeing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet

Blake walked hand-in-hand with her Deadpool & Wolverine actor husband who looked cool and casual in a cornflower blue shirt and petrol blue chinos. He accessorised his look with sunglasses, a baseball cap, and Converse to match his wife's.

The appearance with her husband comes shortly after the actress was spotted in a rare public appearance with her three daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, at their mom's bestie Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

© Getty Blake Lively attended the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store

The look was a far cry from the looks Blake has rocked while out in NYC in the evening in recent times. The Age of Adeline actress was spotted looking like a real-life mermaid as she headed into the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store in May to attend the launch of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection.

© Getty Blake's jewels matched the beading on her dress

The mother-of-four dazzled in a slinky blue midi dress which had scalloped detailing over the entire beaded garment for a glimmering fish-like quality. The round-necked garment was teamed with a pair of strappy heels and her blonde tresses were styled in voluminous old Hollywood waves.

© Getty Blake Lively wowed in a scalloped mermaid dress

The star of the show were her incredible Tiffany jewels which were valued at $310,000 (£250,000) by jewellery expert Emma Fathers, senior designer at Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery in conversation with HELLO!

© Getty See Blake's jewels up close

She wore a vintage Tiffany necklace featuring a blue tourmaline wrapped around her wrist like a bracelet, as well as three incredible diamond rings.

© Getty Blake Lively wore cow print and brown boots to NYFW

DISCOVER: Blake Lively's boho bathroom in $5m NYC pad with Ryan Reynolds is fit for a luxe hotel

The sea-ready look differed greatly from the cow print she rocked to the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February. Blake rocked a mini skirt and trench coat in the unexpected animal print which matched her chocolate-hued knee-high boots and bodysuit.