Natalie Portman displays phenomenal physique in plunging outfit for new outing

Natalie Portman made another head-turning appearance on Friday in support of her new series, The Lady in the Lake.

The 43-year-old was a vision in summer florals at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Manhattan.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Natalie Portman stars in Lady in the Lake - official trailer

Natalie looked stunning in a satin two-piece that consisted of a sleeveless top with a plunging neckline and a matching mini-skirt that displayed her toned legs.

The outfit boasted yellow detailing and was adorned with colorful flower motifs in blue, red, and purple.

Natalie added height to her frame with silver strappy heels and wore her hair down in waves with one side pinned behind her ear to display her dainty earrings.

Her makeup complemented her outfit with soft smokey eyes, a pop of blusher, and pink lips.

© Getty Images Natalie looked gorgeous in her floral two-piece

Natalie has been serving one gorgeous look after another this week. On Wednesday, she wore a beautiful pink mini dress for a screening of Lady in the Lake in New York City.

Natalie's dress was crafted from a fabric that mimicked the delicate texture of real flower petals.

The chic ensemble featured dark red velvet straps that tied elegantly at her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

© Getty Images Natalie discussed her new new AppleTV+ series Lady in the Lake

She completed her ensemble with ankle-strap gold heels that perfectly complemented her outfit and wore her hair in bouncy waves with a soft glam makeup look.

Thursday was another show-stopping outfit for the premiere of her new AppleTV+ series. Natalie was all legs in a strapless mesh mini dress that showcased her incredible physique.

The head-turning design boasted a split opening at the center and was worn over black shorts and a mesh corset, with a black belt with silver hardware wrapped around her trim waist.

© Getty Images Natalie and her Lady in the Lake castmates

Elongating her limbs further, the Black Swan star added a pair of strappy, open-toed heels and drew attention to her décolletage by wearing her hair in a chic updo with loose pieces framing her face.

In Lady in the Lake, Natalie, who portrays Jewish housewife Maddie Schwartz, delves into a mysterious world set in 1966 Baltimore.

© Getty Images Natalie and Moses take on the lead roles in Lady in the Lake

The series centers around the enigmatic disappearance of a young woman on Thanksgiving Day, a case that grips the city and intertwines the lives of two women on a fatal collision course, according to the Apple TV+ synopsis.

Speaking about the show, Natalie told L’Officiel: "The story itself was really compelling to me because of two primary things: So there was a real imagination of what it was like to be a woman at that time in that kind of city.

© Getty Images Natalie has rocked gorgeous looks on her promotional trail

"And also the story of Jewish assimilation is interesting to me, and the question of what It's like when oppressed people can become oppressors."

Moses Ingram leads alongside Natalie and they are joined by castmates including Insecure actor Y’lan Noel, Fleabag star Brett Gelman, Swarm actor Byron Bowers, and Wonder actor Noah Jupe.