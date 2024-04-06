Beyonce poses braless in plunging outfit for stunning new cowboy-inspired appearance

Beyonce is owning her cowboy era. The singer pulled off another stunning Western-inspired look in a new photoshoot following the success of her debut country album, Cowboy Carter.

The 42-year-old posed for several jaw-dropping photos for W magazine's first digital edition, and she put on a busty display opting to go braless underneath a plunging, waist-cinched jacket.

The beige outfit also boasted matching flared pants and featured brown accents, which she teamed with a coordinating cowboy hat.

In one image, the Texas Hold 'Em singer holds the reigns of a horse as she poses on a farm while staring straight into the camera. Another photo shows her affectionately holding onto the horse while highlighting her bare chest.

In a previously released image, Beyonce wore an incredible fluffy coat in an off-white hue by Alexander McQueen alongside a white cowboy hat.

Beyonce's foray into country music has proved to be hugely successful, with her breaking records not even country icon Dolly Parton has managed in her nearly 50-year career.

Her latest achievement following the release of Cowboy Carter on March 29 saw her become the first black artist to hit number one with a country album in the UK.

She also regained the top spot in the singles chart for a fifth non-consecutive week with the record's lead single, Texas Hold 'Em. Not only that, but two other tracks, Jolene – a cover of Dolly's iconic song – and II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus, landed in at number eight and number nine, respectively.

By comparison, Dolly has never achieved a UK number-one single or album. Beyonce does follow in Shania Twain's footsteps, however. She was the first female country artist to score a UK number-one album with 1999's Come On Over.

In February, Beyonce became the first black woman to clinch the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart with Texas Hold 'Em. She is also the first and only woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Alongside Texas Hold 'Em, Beyonce released 16 Carriages, and both have proved to be a hit. The former dethroned Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves duet, I Remember Everything, which had dominated the chart for 20 weeks, while the latter debuted at number nine.

According to Billboard, Texas Hold 'Em not only garnered 19.2 million official streams but also achieved 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 copies in the U.S. by February 15.

Meanwhile, 16 Carriages attracted 10.3 million streams, reached 90,000 radio audiences, and sold 14,000 copies.

© Instagram Beyoncé's foray into country music has been successful

Beyonce announced her venture into country music in a commercial for Verizon during the Super Bowl on February 11.

In the ad, Beyoncé humorously attempts to "break the internet" with various antics, eventually teasing: "You ain't gon' break me. Okay, they ready. Drop the new music".

She then posted a video on Instagram that seemed to be a trailer for a Western film, and at the end, it revealed that she was releasing new music, announcing the follow-up to 2022's hugely successful Renaissance would drop on March 29.

