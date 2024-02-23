Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles looks unreal in figure-hugging lace jumpsuit - see moment everyone missed

It's not often that Beyoncé steps out for multiple public appearances in a row, but the superstar has been booked and busy lately thanks to the incredible success of her surprise post-Super Bowl music drop and the launch of her latest venture, her haircare line CÉCRED.

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker and her mom, Tina Knowles, who is a huge inspiration behind the entire story and ethos of CÉCRED, not to mention vice chairwoman of the brand, headed to the official launch in Los Angeles this week and while Beyoncé unsurprisingly looked sensational, we were blown away by Tina's unreal look.

The 70-year-old, who is also a mom to singer Solange, showed off her seriously impressive figure in a flattering white lace jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, $455 / £325.

© Getty Images Tina looked sensational in her jumpsuit

The professional hairstylist – who is responsible for Beyoncé and the rest of Destiny's Child's fashion and hair looks over the years – paired the all-white ensemble with gold accessories, red nails, and a bold red lip to add a pop of color.

Tina's hair was, of course, impeccably styled. The mother-of-two's brunette hair was full of volume yet still looked sleek and shiny in loose, even waves, and her blond highlights shone through beautifully.

Tina and her eldest daughter set the all-white theme and guests happily obliged. Beyoncé, meanwhile, looked incredible in a corset-style bodice with beautiful beautiful flowing material on the arms and wide-leg troursers, giving the Halo hitmaker an angelic yet effortlessly cool vibe.

Beyoncé also gave a nod to her upcoming country era with a diamond-encrusted bolo tie around her neck, while her hair was curled in big bouncy waves with her fringe tied away from her face.

However, during the event, there was a super cute mother-daughter moment between Beyoncé and Tina that you might have missed.

In videos circulating on social media, the multiple Grammy-winning star can be seen taking a tour of the room and greeting attendees while holding hands with her assistant, Yvette.

© Getty Images Beyonce at the launch of Cecred

Beyoncé was all smiles as she welcomed fans and followers to The Revery in LA where the event was being held, but there was one moment where the singer looked a little lost.

In one snippet, Beyoncé said hello and had a short conversation with a fan before turning around and saying out loud: "Where's my mom?" before immediately spotting her and making her way across the room.

And it was a generational event, too, with 12-year-old Blue Ivy joining her mom and grandmother. Blue looked super stylish in a white dress with heeled boots and a matching clutch bag with her long hair styled in braids.

Tina was part of the inspiration behind Beyonce's debut haircare brand. She opened the Headliners salon in Houston, Texas, in 1990, and it's where her daughter had her first job.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" she previously wrote on Instagram alongside a photo.

© Getty Images Beyonce launched Cécred on February 20

"Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she continued.

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

The singer added: "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."