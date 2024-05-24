Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles left 'uncomfortable' by Kelly Rowland's extremely revealing outfit

Kelly Rowland didn't let an altercation with a female security guard stop her from upping her fashion game during the Cannes Film Festival.

The former Destiny's Child star left so little to the imagination on Thursday – it made Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, "uncomfortable" and almost speechless.

Kelly took to Instagram to share several gorgeous photos of herself wearing a metallic gold bra shaped like hands that provocatively cupped her breasts.

The singer made sure that the intricate design was the sole focus, but her toned abs couldn't go unnoticed in an oversized black wrap dress that exposed her chest and partial torso.

© Instagram Kelly's bra was a work of art

Kelly looked phenomenal in the daring outfit and Tina – who is like a second mom to her – was in complete awe of her "perfect" appearance.

She gushed: "Now My Babygirl now now! that's the problem!!!!!! You just look like the most perfect goddess. You're a little much to take these days Kelly!!!!!! too friggin gorgeous. It makes people uncomfortable.!"

It wasn't just Tina who was blown away by Kelly's head-turning looks, Khloe Kardashian commented: "Holy moly [several heart-eyes emojis] shhhhheeeeeeeesh." Queen Latifah said: "And then there's THAT…" followed by flame emojis.

Ciara wrote: " Dayyyyuummm!!" And Halle Berry penned: "I mean!!" followed by a flame emoji.

© Instagram Kelly left little to the imagination

Kelly's head-turning appearance comes after she broke her silence on Thursday following a heated exchange with a female security guard at the premiere of Marcello Mio on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala, Kelly expressed her satisfaction at standing her ground.

"That woman knows what happened. I know what happened," Kelly shared with AP News. "I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries."

© Instagram Kelly's blonde hair looked gorgeous against her skin tone

Kelly explained that she felt singled out and treated unfairly compared to other attendees.

"There were other women on that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn't get scolded, or pushed off, or told to get off," she continued. "I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground."

© Instagram Kelly's toned abs were also exposed

The 43-year-old looked furious in photos captured on the red carpet, pointing her finger in the woman's face as she attempted to guide Kelly up the stairs into the venue.

Kelly appeared to become more irate and was still seemingly scolding the security guard when she moved onto another guest on the stairs.

The internet went wild over the now-viral altercation, with many trying to decipher what provoked the exchange.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly apparently said 'Don't talk to me like that'

One theory claimed the security guard stood on Kelly's gorgeous strapless red gown as she made her way up the steps and then proceeded to be "rude" to the singer.

An expert lip reader later explained on TikTok what the Motivation singer said during the heated argument. "Don't talk to me like that. Don't talk to me like that," Kelly repeated. "You're not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that."

While it's unclear what the guard initially said to spark Kelly’s response, reports surfaced that the staff at the festival were being "aggressive" with the stars.